PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Office for Community and Civic Engagement initiated Thursday a dialogue between students and faculty about the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict.

Gathered in the Upchurch Auditorium at James A. Thomas Hall on the UNCP Campus, attendees heard a presentation from Kevin Freeman, a political science professor, who specializes in international relations, on the topic. Following the dialogue, those in attendance held a moment of silence for those in Ukraine.

On Feb. 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he would launch a special military operation in Ukraine after years of escalated tension. Shortly after explosions were reported in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odessa, and the Donbas. Since then millions have evacuated Ukraine and the military conflict continues.

During Thursday’s discussion, Freeman educated those who attended on the history of Ukraine and what events led up to the its invasion by Russia. He also touched on the response from the United States and North Atlantic Treaty Organization then opened the discussion for students to hypothesize on possible outcomes that include a Russia victory, a stalemate, the defeat of Russia or the escalation of the conflict if NATO is involved.

A student brought the idea of the dialogue to the Community and Civic Engagement staff as a remedy to help students have more of understanding of what is going on with the conflict.

“Not everyone tunes into the news all the time or have an idea what is going on globally, and so suddenly getting this information popping up on your news apps and on Facebook, social media, it can be really confusing for students,” said Sam Hauser, assistant director for Student Engagement. “We wanted to really help them get an overview of how we really got to this point, and to also understand what is our stance as a country, what’s our role in this conflict.”

Some ground rules were set for the dialogue, the first being to hold all that is heard in the discussion in confidence to ensure that those attending feel they can express their thoughts, concerns and opinions without judgement.

“We all have different views, different beliefs and opinions and it’s important as we continue on in our lives to be able to navigate those conversations with people who think and feel differently than us,” Hauser said. “So, I think that these opportunities offer students a chance to be able to not only explore their beliefs and values but also to understand those who may think differently and learn how to navigate good conversation with other people.”

Ultimately, attendees left the dialogue feeling informed, Hauser said.

Joseph Brinkley, a political science senior student who attended the event, said the discussion was beneficial to himself and others that attended.

“I think its really helpful having someone who is an expert in their field to give factual advise on the stuff that we should and shouldn’t worry about,” Brinkley said. “He (Freeman) discussed the possible outcomes and then gave his own reserved opinion and comments and it was very insightful.”

Brinkley said he hopes more events like the Russia Ukraine dialogue will be held in the future.

