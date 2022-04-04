LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners heard an emotional presentation Monday from a doctor looking to secure funding to continue services locally which provide critical care for substance use disorder patients.

Dr. Marla Hardenbergh spoke during the board’s regular meeting on behalf of Breeches Buoy Addiction Medicine Service, who is contracted to help care for those patients at UNC Health Southeastern. These services have been provided since Hardenbergh came to UNC Health Southeastern in 2018, the first time they’ve been available in Robeson County, and are “unduplicatable” as there is no other organization qualified to provide this level of care, she said.

Much of the care provided by Breeches Buoy is uncompensated, the doctor said, and funds are needed to continue providing these services; Hardenbergh is asking for some of the funds given to the county in the recent opioid settlement to be used to keep this program running.

Robeson County is expected to receive $8,759,640 from a $26 billion settlement reached Feb. 25 in the class action lawsuit between numerous state and city governments and the drug companies responsible for accelerating the opioid epidemic. That money will be returning to a county that’s seen the results of opioids, and other substances, first-hand.

“Robeson County is the most severely-affected county when it comes to substance use disorder in North Carolina,” Hardenbergh said. “The death rate is twice that for anywhere else; the overdose rate is twice that of anywhere else.”

Substance use disorder is “a chronic medical disease with a genetic predisposition” similar to other diseases including heart disease and diabetes, Hardenbergh said.

There have been 100 overdose deaths and 1,400 total documented overdose events in Robeson County in the last 12 months, Hardenbergh said. Half of all pregnant patients presented to UNC Health Southeastern return a positive drug test at some point during their pregnancy, a rate Hardenbergh said she’s never seen anywhere, and 60% of neonatal intensive care patients are due to opioid dependency.

In addition to the practical impact of Breeches Buoy’s services helping substance use disorder patients in need, there is also a local financial impact.

“Currently substance use is costing Robeson County $1.3 billion annually; in health-care costs, lost wages, legal expenses,” Hardenbergh said. “This service — me providing evidence-based medicine to critically-ill patients when they present to the hospital, and empowering them to get sober — is going to save tens of millions.”

The emotional climax of Hardenbergh’s presentation centered around the picture of a young boy, whose mother is affected by substance use disorder; if the mother didn’t get treatment the boy would be eight times more likely to become dependent on alcohol or another substance during his lifetime than the general population, Hardenbergh said, calling it a “gob-smacking” statistic. But, she said, if the mother got adequate treatment and stayed in disease remission, the boy’s chances of substance dependency would be half that of the general population.

“Not only does the mother pass down her genes, she passes down her recovery, so that makes this worth it,” Hardenbergh said.

The doctor continued with her presentation, then returned to the picture of the boy at the conclusion of her remarks.

“That baby’s mother did get access to evidence-based treatment,” Hardenbergh said. “That baby’s mother was able to meet his emotional needs while he grew up. That baby’s mother is me.”

Board of Commissioners chair Wixie Stephens thanked Hardenbergh for her presentation and stated the board would look into the request.

“We’re definitely going to take all this under consideration,” Stephens said.

Commissioners also heard public comments both for and against the removal of the Confederate monument which stands in front of the Robeson County Courthouse. For more, see the related story here.

The board’s next meeting will be May 2; a second April meeting will not be held.

In other business, the commissioners:

— Reappointed Al Grimsley to another four-year term on the Southeastern Economic Development Commission.

— Continued a resolution regarding appointments to the Southeastern Community Action Partnership.

— Approved the consent agenda, which included conforming budget amendments for the county’s Health, Innovative Courts, Sheriff, Social Services, Teen Court & Youth Services and Human Resources departments and the Board of Elections; non-conforming budget amendments for the county attorney; revised rules for the board’s public comment period, which were stated before Monday’s public comments; an interlocal agreement for E-911 services; and an agreement between Robeson County Jail Health Services and Clyde Epps to provide psychiatric services.

— Continued a rezoning request by Rhetson Companies, LLC, regarding a property at the corner of N.C. Highway 211 and Old Allenton Road in Wisharts Township; Commissioner Tom Taylor made the motion to continue the request to the May 2 meeting, stating he was seeking more information from county staff regarding the property, which would be rezoned from residential-agriculture to neighborhood commercial to allow for the establishment of a retail business.

— Approved a rezoning request by Squire Properties, LLC, regarding property on Barlow Road in Parkton, to allow for the establishment of a seven-unit subdivision; a special use permit for the establishment of a self-storage facility at a property on Burns Road in the West Howellsville Township; a special use permit for the establishment of a 400-plot family cemetery on a property on Erica Drive near St. Pauls; a rezoning request and preliminary plat approval for a 211-lot subdivision, of which it is anticipated over 150 lots will be used for residences, on Carolina Church Road near St. Pauls; and a rezoning request and preliminary plat approval for a 48-lot subdivision on McNeill Pond Road in Lumber Bridge.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]