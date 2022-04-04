Brian Woody, commander of the Robeson County chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, speaks against the potential removal of the Confederate monument in front of the Robeson County Courthouse during the Robeson County Board of Commissioners meeting Monday at the Robeson County Administration Center in Lumberton.

Robeson County Board of Commissioners Chair Wixie Stephens, center, addresses speaker David Branch, not pictured, during the the public comment period of the board’s meeting Monday at the Robeson County Administration Center in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — Members of the Robeson County Bar Association took a stand Monday — literally — in favor of removing the Confederate monument in front of the Robeson County Courthouse.

About two dozen attorneys stood in support at the end of remarks from local attorney David Branch during the public-comment period of Monday’s regular meeting of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners.

“At this time the members of our bar that are here, and others, that would like to stand in support of this resolution by the bar and my comments, and I’d invite them to stand if you believe in what’s been said,” Branch said.

The monument, a tall marble obelisk with a soldier at its peak, stands just in front of the main entrance to the courthouse; it was dedicated May 10, 1907. It has been the subject of much discussion in recent weeks after Rev. Tyrone Watson, chair of the Robeson County chapter of the NAACP, requested to commissioners in a Feb. 21 meeting that it be removed.

Branch began his seven-minute remarks Monday by recalling the countless times that he has passed the monument over the last 40 years while entering the courthouse in his role as an attorney, and how little he’s thought about “the monument’s meaning and purpose.”

“My naivety, my insensibility and my ignorance to the history of North Carolina in the late-1800s and early-1900s led to my indifference,” Branch said. “But that has not been the case for our brothers and sisters of color. So I’m here today in person, as I follow up to my letter to each of you the first of March, to publicly ask this board to remove the Confederate statue from the courthouse grounds and to relocate it elsewhere.”

Members of the Robeson County Bar Association voted unanimously on Thursday to approve a resolution asking the board to remove the monument from the courthouse grounds, Branch said.

“What message do we want to send to all races when they enter the doors of our courthouse? I submit that is a message that our courthouse is a place of fairness, is a place of equality, is a place of justice for all. The Confederate monument, on the other hand, is a symbol of discrimination, inequality and injustice to our Black community. Although others may not see it from that vantage point, it truly is such a symbol.

“Some say that by removing the the Confederate statue, we are attempting to erase history. There is absolutely no way to erase history. History is what it is. But in the days to come, you can make history, and correct an injustice that has existed much too long. You can make history count for something positive and unifying in our race relations in this county, for this issue is not going away.”

Board of Commissioners chair Wixie Stephens said after Branch’s remarks and the Bar Association’s show of support that the board is working through the process of making a decision.

“I’m almost emotional when I hear, we’ve had several people come and talk about this monument,” said Stephens, who is African American. “Believe me when I say the Board of Commissioners, we are moving forward with this. We are working on it. I’m sure all of you (in the Robeson County Bar Association) can relate to us, when you have a court case, and you can go to court and you have to continue it, until you have it ripe. And we are working with this board until we can get this board ripe to make a decision on this. We are passionate, every one of us are passionate.

“We are going to move quickly, and you are going to hear from us as soon as we can.”

Two individuals spoke in favor of keeping the monument in place: Brian Woody, the commander of the Robeson County chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, and Jonnie Flowers, president of the Robeson County chapter of United Daughters of the Confederacy.

Both pointed out that it is, by law, the commissioners’ duty to care for and “protect” the monument.

“Those are not just the soldiers, but the history of the families that remain here in Robeson County,” Woody said. “They were the sons, fathers and brothers of the citizens of Robeson County. Along with that, the west face of the memorial that’s out front of the courthouse specifically designates our Confederate dead, and to those who do not have a headstone or a marker out in the field, who are not identified out there, this is their headstone and marker. The families that erected that memorial, it gave them an opportunity to pay tribute to their relatives during this tragic war.”

Flowers said that while others have suggested a monument commemorating the county’s World War I or World War II casualties as a replacement, such a monument already exists at the Robeson County Library, though she says it has not been well-maintained.

“Others have come before you asking that the monument be relocated or replaced with other monuments,” Flowers said. “Why? What valid reason do they have? Not liking something is not reason enough. It would take something greater than relocating a monument to change the hearts of everyone involved. No organization has of yet changed the hearts of anyone. Race relations do not improve after any Confederate monument has been restored. What monument will be next? What street name will be changed if that name offends someone? The list can go on and on. Where does it stop, and with whom?”

Flowers also noted that the Confederate monument was not erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, as stated in a photo cutline in the Feb. 26 edition of The Robesonian, but “with the help and support of” the organization. The monument was erected by the Confederate Veterans Association, she said, and placed under ownership of Robeson County and the Board of Commissioners after the county had paid $750 to aid in its completion, according to General Assembly minutes from 1907 read by Flowers.

The board’s next meeting will be May 2; a second April meeting will not be held.

