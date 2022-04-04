LUMBERTON — Robeson County could see severe weather this week as thunderstorms have been forecast starting Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

“Dry conditions Monday will be followed by unsettled weather Tuesday and again late Wednesday night into Thursday. High pressure will result in dry weather Thursday night and Friday,” according to a Monday briefing by the NWS.

In Lumberton, showers are possible Tuesday after 2 p.m. with a 70% chance of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service. Rain and a possible thunderstorm is predicted in the area “mainly before” 2 a.m.

“An area of low pressure will come by on Tuesday causing that weather,” said Steve Pfaff, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the NWS.

The “highest probability of severe weather” Tuesday is higher in South Carolina than in Robeson County, according to Pfaff.

As a front comes in Wednesday evening, “we’ll see severe weather potential increase,” he said.

The weather outlook for Wednesday is “mostly sunny” following a chance of rain in the morning hours in Lumberton, according to the NWS. Wednesday evening ushers in a chance of thunderstoms.

On Thursday, a thunderstorm is possible after 2 p.m. in the Lumberton area, according to the NWS. Rain is forecast for the evening with a possible thunderstorm ahead of 8 p.m.

Rainfall

Robeson County “missed out on most of the rainfall” from the weather system that moved through near the end of this past week, he said.

The rain event on April 1 “led to about a tenth of an inch or less across the county,” Pfaff said.

The county has only received 50% to 75% of normal rainfall during the past six months, he said. Measurements in Lumberton demonstrate a 5.25-inch deficit during that time.

“We could use some rain,” he said.

Safety

Pfaff encourages residents and travelers to be alert and have a heightened sense of “situational awareness” especially Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

The NWS encourages people to take shelter inside of buildings and remain in areas without windows during severe thunderstorms.

“If caught outside, take shelter in a sturdy enclosed building or hard top automobile immediately. Avoid open spaces, isolated objects, high ground and metallic objects,” according to the NWS.

“Get out of boats and away from bodies of water. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to the storm to be struck by lightning,” the NWS states on its website.

For more storm safety tips, visit the NWS website at www.weather.gov.

Fires

Robeson County Ranger Robby Freeman previously told The Robesonian that rain is helpful, especially during spring fire season.

“Peak months for the spring fire season run from March through May and fires left unattended can get out of hand quickly and become wildfires,” according to the N.C. Forest Service.

During the fiscal year that started July 1, 2021, the N.C. Forest Service responded to more than 400 calls in Robeson County, according to Robby Freeman, a Robeson County ranger with the N.C. Forest Service. The number includes data from this past week. The total doesn’t include fires that volunteer fire departments responded to.

The average number of fires each fiscal year in the county is about 200, he said. Last fiscal year the NCFS responded to 135 fires.

For fire safety tips, visit NCFS website at www.ncforestservice.gov.

