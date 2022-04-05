Campbell Soup Company Community Impact Grant to aid in nutritional programs

LUMBERTON — Communities In Schools of Robeson County has been awarded a $20,000 grant to help fight hunger, according to a Tuesday announcement by the Campbell Soup Company.

The Community Impact Grant will support Communities In Schools of Robeson County’s BakPak Pals program and “other community-based programming,” according to Amanda Pisano, senior manager of External Communications at Campbell Soup Company.

The BakPak Pals program helps students gain access to food, according to its website. CIS states that “34% of county students face food insecurity.”

“CIS helps students overcome this obstacle by providing BakPak Pals. BakPak Pals provides weekend food bags to be sent home with students. Students also receive special holiday packs of food,” according to the CIS website.

Danny Stedman, executive director of CIS, said the Campbell Soup Company gives donations throughout the year to the program, which provides much support to efforts by CIS. Stedman said the program has much support from the plant located in Maxton.

“It’s a great resource to help us to move forwards and to do more than what we were able to do in some communities,” Stedman said of the grant funding.

There are about 200 children in the BakPak Pals program, he said. CIS will use the funding to plan for the program’s services in the next school year.

“They can’t learn when they’re hungry,” he said.

The program seeks to meet those needs and also help students learn about healthy eating habits, he said.

The funding also will be put towards community programs that involve nutrition, Stedman said. Funds will be used in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The grant is one of 42 Community Impact Grants totaling nearly $1 million to organizations making an impact in the communities where Campbell has operations.

The grants provide support to nonprofit organizations operating in Campbell communities whose work aligns with one or more of the focus areas of the Foundation: increasing food access, encouraging healthy living and nurturing Campbell neighborhoods. The latest round brings Campbell’s fiscal 2022 grantmaking total to more than $2 million.

“Campbell is committed to building vibrant communities and making a positive impact in the neighborhoods where our employees live and work,” said Kate Barrett, Campbell’s director of Community Affairs and vice president of the Campbell Soup Foundation. “The Community Impact Grants program empowers our employees to give back by nominating organizations making a meaningful impact in their hometowns.”

Community Impact Grants were launched in 2019 to expand the geographic reach of the Foundation’s funding to more communities where Campbell has operations and to engage more employees in the grantmaking process. This year’s grantees include 40 organizations in 30 Campbell plant and office communities and two national organizations supporting local chapters in multiple Campbell communities. The grants will provide funding for a range of important community work including nutritious meal programs, outdoor science and nutrition learning labs, community recreation, youth athletic programs and more.

The grant process is driven by Campbell employees, with nominators at each company location inviting local organizations to apply. The Foundation’s employee-led Executive Committee reviews and rates applications for final approval by the Foundation’s Board of Trustees.

Also included in the grants was a $20,000 contribution to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina to fund operations, Pisano said.

For a full list of recipients, visit Campbell’s website at www.campbellsoupcompany.com.