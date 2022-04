Robeson County sheriff’s Maj. Tammy Deese, left, administers the oath Monday to Special Deputy Hopps at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office as Sheriff Burnis Wilkins looks on. The deputy was sworn-in ahead of his first visit to bring extra Easter cheer to Robeson County children. Hopps plans to visit multiple daycare centers and elementary schools in the county. For more information, or to request a visit, email Maj. Deese at [email protected]

Courtesy photo | Robeson County Sheriff’s Office