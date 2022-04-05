ST. PAULS – St. Pauls High School’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets have overcome many obstacles during the previous two years and have risen to the challenge of participation in the 2021-2022 JROTC Leadership & Academic Bowl in June.

After advancing through two intense phases of online competition, the St. Pauls JROTC Leadership Team composed of Hunter McDuffie, Julio Martinez, Darian Slade and Gaby Pineda will compete in a championship event in Washington, D.C. The 2022 U.S. Army JROTC Leadership Bowl Championship will be June 19-23 on the campus of The Catholic University of America.

The event is sponsored by the U.S. Army Cadet Command and is conducted by the College Options Foundation.

St Pauls JROTC team earned top scores out of the 1,371 Army JROTC leadership teams that competed from around the world. The team is one of only forty Army JROTC Leadership Bowl teams in the nation to advance to the final competition, which includes an all-expense paid trip to the championship event in D.C.

During the two fast-paced preliminary rounds, cadets were tested on their knowledge of current events, leadership values, leadership skills and financial literacy. Financial literacy videos are sponsored by the USAA Educational Foundation and provided to all cadets. Questions from the videos were included in Levels I and II of the online competition.

The JROTC Leadership & Academic Bowl is a nationally recognized competition created exclusively for JROTC students. By participating, cadets learn the values of citizenship, academic competition, and college opportunity. The competition creates tremendous opportunities for JROTC cadets by allowing them to demonstrate leadership and academic abilities.

College Options Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the academic development of high school students and assisting them in their preparation for higher education. Using academic competitions, college exam study guides, college admissions tutorials, and personalized counseling, College Options Foundation has assisted the nation’s JROTC cadets worldwide for nearly two decades.