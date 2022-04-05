Lu Lewis and Jim Tripp will display works of art during the “Brush and Wheel” event Thursday at the Robeson Art Guild House in Lumberton.

Nature has filled the outdoors in April with beauty and interest; and two local artists have filled the inside in April with color and imagination and talent in an exhibit entitled “Brush and Wheel” at the Robeson Art Guild House.

The house, at 109 W. 9th Street in downtown Lumberton, is ablaze with the oil paintings of Lu Lewis, a painter from Fairmont, and the pottery of Jim Tripp.

Visitors can meet the artists and enjoy their works at an exhibit showcasing their talent and imagination during an open house and reception 6-8 p.m. on Thursday. The event is free to the public, as is the Guild House.

Lewis and Tripp will display and offer for sale 20 works each, ranging from portraits to landscapes and large pottery vessels and other pieces of art pottery.

The artworks will be on display in Gallery One, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday through April 29 at the Guild House, which also contains a wide variety of pieces by other local artists throughout the vintage structure the group calls home.

Showcasing the work of local artists in several media, including oil and watercolor painting, sculpture, ceramics and photography, is what the Robeson Arts Guild is all about, and the Brush and Wheel exhibit is the latest in an ongoing series of shows the all-volunteer group sponsors.

“Our goal is to proudly promote the talent of fellow Robesonians,” said Nila Chamberlain, executive director of Robeson Community Art Guild. “And there are many, many talented people doing incredible work across the county. We are pleased to share their talent and vision, and we invite everyone to enjoy just a sample of what people here are doing and creating.”