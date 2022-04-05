PEMBROKE — The Pembroke Town Council gave staff the go-ahead to seek millions of dollars in funding from the Department of Environmental Quality to make much-needed repairs to the town’s water and sewer infrastructure.

The town will be applying for funding for three major projects: replacing sewer pipe infrastructure, replacement of an aging asbestos cement pipe and covering additional costs for the expansion of the town’s Water Treatment Plant, according to Town Manager Tyler Thomas.

Together, all of the repair cost are estimated to cost more than $8 million with the largest amount coming from the aging asbestos cement pipe replacement, which is estimated to cost about $4,177,000.

Aging asbestos cement pipe is located within portions of the Pembroke’s water system, according to a project overview. The pipe material is known for frequent repairs due to cracking and failing at joints and other interconnections. The goal is to replace the asbestos pipe with PVC, ductile iron, or HDPE, which would save maintenance costs and “increase the performance, reliability, and resiliency of the water distribution system.”

Council denies smoke shop

Also Tuesday, the council unanimously shot down a request Monday to issue a special-use permit to Ghaith Mashrah to operate a smoke shop at 963 Prospect Road.

Mashrah sought the permit to change the space that was once a Subway into a tobacco store. The area is zoned a C-3 Highway Business zoning district which is consistent with the permitted uses. He has operated the convenience store adjacent to the space since 2007.

The matter was tabled during the March meeting pending further information on the matter.

Thomas said the town’s planning staff did their due diligence to present more information on possible parameters and conditions that could be set to ensure the consideration of stakeholders, such as The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, which neighbors the business’ property in question.

During Monday’s meeting, Paul Jolicoeur, director of Community Relations at UNCP, noted opposition of the rezoning on behalf of the university for the second time stating the campus surrounds the property in question to the south and the west, and is in close proximity to the a proposed location for first- and second-year residential students of UNCP.

Council members ultimately sided with the university.

“I just don’t think that we need another smoke shop,” Councilmember Theresa Locklear told The Robesonian Tuesday.

Locklear said she agrees with the university.

Councilman Larry McNeill said he did his own research previously about other neighborhoods with smoke shops in the area and was met with opposition on the idea.

“It just don’t have a good reputation,” McNeill said. “The community was so dissatisfied.”

McNeill said the council made the decision because the shop was “not compatible for that area.”

In other business, the council:

— Approved a resolution excepting $2,700,950 in American Rescue Plan funding to renovate headworks at the town’s Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“This is just a formality,” Thomas said. “We have already been approved for the funding.”

— Approved a request to rezone a tax parcel on Wardell Drive from an R-20 Residential District to an O&I Office and Institutional District. The applicant is Harris Fraser & Harris LLC. The parcel consists of two tracts of land, 10.78 acres and another 1.27 acres, which total 12.05 acres. To allow for the use of medical facilities.

— Approved rezoning a tax parcel, located at 147 Sally’s Road, from an Industrial District to an R-20. The request was made by Sheila Hunt who wants add a mobile home to property for her son and his infant child.

— Reappointed Lester Locklear, Meloria Malcolm and Janet Bass to three-year terms on the ABC Board.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.