LUMBERTON — Fewer COVID-19 cases were reported in Robeson County in the last seven days than any seven-day period since the early weeks of the pandemic in the spring of 2020.

The Robeson County Health Department reported 35 new confirmed cases, down from the 49 cases from March 22-28. The 35-case total is the lowest in a seven-day period since April 11-17, 2020, in the early weeks of the pandemic when testing was far less widely available.

This figure no longer includes 100% of Robeson County’s virus cases as at-home testing has become more widely available in recent months.

There have been 42,983 total COVID-19 cases in Robeson County since the pandemic began.

There were also no virus-related deaths reported in the county for the second straight week, the first time there have been consecutive weeks with no virus-related deaths in the county since June 2021. Robeson County’s pandemic death toll remains at 523.

The county’s testing positivity rate is 1.68% over the seven-day period, a marginal increase from the 1.52% rate from March 22-28 but still well below the stated 5% goal.

“The status of the county (on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s virus transmission map) remains green, indicative of low transmission,” county Health Department Director Bill Smith said. “In the U.S., only upstate New York and the northern part of Montana are considered high transmission areas.”

According to Smith, 100% of the cases in North Carolina are the omicron variant — either BA.1, the subvariant that peaked in January, or the new BA.2 subvariant.

A second booster has now been authorized for people age 50 and over and immunocompromised individuals. With only 47% of vaccinated individuals in age 65 and up in Robeson County having received the booster, Smith anticipated only about half of those 47% seeking a second booster, which is about 3,500 people.

“While our overall numbers look great, the populations most at risk need to keep protecting themselves,” Smith said.

Even as the federal program which paid for vaccinations and testing has expired, providers are required to administer the vaccine at no personal cost, even as insurers are billed. Testing can now be charged to an individual in certain cases, Smith said.

There have been 61,269 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Robeson County, or 47% of the population, and 55,477 second doses, or 42%; 21,793 booster doses have been administered in the county.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke reported one active case among its student body on campus and one among faculty and staff as of late Monday. There were two active student-body case and one among faculty and staff on March 28.

There have been 193 total student-body cases in the spring semester, 131 among faculty and staff and 19 among subcontractors; only one new student-body case has been reported since March 28.

Statewide, NCDHHS reported 5.911 new virus cases between March 30 and Tuesday, down from the 7,029 cases reported from March 23-29; there have been 2,633,131 total cases in North Carolina since the pandemic began.

There were 45 virus-related deaths reported in the state from March 30 to Tuesday, down from 103 deaths from March 23-29. There have been 23,239 total virus-related deaths in North Carolina.

There were 381 virus-related hospitalizations reported in the state Tuesday, down from 501 on March 29.

There have been 6,389,037 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered statewide, or 66% of the state’s population; 5,978,791 second doses have been administered, or 62%. There have been 3,286,418 booster doses administered in the state, which is 51% of the vaccinated population.