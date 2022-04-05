LUMBERTON — The National Weather Service has issued Tuesday a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Robeson County.

The weather outlook was issued Tuesday afternoon for Robeson, Bladen, Columbus, Pender, New Hanover and Brunswick counties. Also included in the NWS weather statement was South Carolina counties of Marlboro and Dillon.

“This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina,” according to the NWS.

“Severe thunderstorms are possible this evening into early tonight. The main threats will be damaging winds and isolated tornadoes with a much lesser threat of one inch hail,” according to the NWS.

According to an NWS morning briefing obtained by The Robesonian, northeast South Carolina will likely begin to see “isolated showers and strong thunderstorms” after 4 p.m. The areas affected in southeastern North Carolina should see those weather conditions after 6 p.m.

“The main Severe Thunderstorm threats will come from damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph and also a tornado threat, mainly across Northeast SC,” according to the briefing.

There also is a chance of “severe thunderstorms” in the morning hours of Thursday, according to the NWS.

Stay up-to-date on weather alerts at weather.gov.