PEMBROKE — Writer and billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has given $281 million to Boys & Girls Clubs across the nation.

The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina Boys & Girls Clubs will receive $1.25 million from this gift.

The donation is earmarked to benefit the seven Lumbee Tribe Boys and Girls Clubs, and will be allocated over a three-year period. The Lumbee Tribe has three clubs in Lumberton and one in Pembroke, Red Springs, Maxton and Laurinburg, that offer services to more than 500 Lumbee youth, according to Rose Lowry-Townsend, director of Youth Services for the Lumbee Tribe.

Lowry-Townsend said the funding will enhance programs that the Boys & Girls Clubs are already doing and allow activities that NAHASDA, Native American Housing Assistance and Self Determination Act of 1996, will not pay for.

“The funds will be utilized for enrichment field trips for our students. It will also allow us to purchase a new bus and a new van, which will enable us to transport our children,” Lowry-Townsend said.

The Boys and Girls Club will also utilize the money to purchase new computers.

Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery said the donation will allow the Lumbee Tribe Boys & Girls Clubs to expand educational enrichment and career opportunities for its members.

“We are very thankful for this gift from MacKenzie Scott, which will directly benefit the children of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lumbee Tribe,” Lowery said.

The quarter of a billion gift is among more than $3.8 billion donated by Scott to hundreds of organizations around the globe. The philanthropist made the donations over the last nine months, and the list of recipients include a range of non-profit organizations, though Scott said she’s particularly focused on supporting groups who are helping to uplift “those whose voices have been underrepresented.”