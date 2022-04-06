LUMBERTON — In one of the most memorable events in the history of Robeson Community College, the college commemorated the opening of its new Military Affiliated Resource Center with a grand opening celebration featuring the United States Army Golden Knights.

The event lived up to expectations becoming the ultimate show-stopper, star-studded event featuring military personnel and veterans.

In addition to the Golden Knights, the event featured the Lumbee Warriors, veterans from all branches of the military, and active-duty service members. North Carolina Sen. Danny Britt and North Carolina Community College System President Thomas Stith were also in attendance, in addition to RCC’s faculty, staff, and students as well as members of the community.

The Vice President of Instruction and Student Support Services, Patrena Benton Elliott, served as the mistress of ceremonies and welcomed guests to the event, saying, “Any day that we get to recognize individuals who have served and sacrificed for our country is, in fact, a special day.”

Faculty, staff at Robeson Community College, as well as volunteers from the community, worked relentlessly to get the military resource center ready to be opened, ensuring that no detail was overlooked, as they recognized the importance that it brings to our military-affiliated students.

Sherry Lofton, an English instructor and U.S. Army veteran, was recognized for her significant work and contributions leading up to the opening of the center.

“Our mission at Robeson Community College is to serve veterans, active-duty military, and their family members with dignity, respect, and honor we are committed to providing effective and timely services in a safe and support the learning environment,” said RCC President Melissa Singler.

She went on to say, “Veterans, active-duty military personnel, and family members, thank you for your service, and today we dedicate this center to you.”

“As a current Lieutenant Colonel serving in the Army National Guard, with multiple deployments, I am honored to be standing in front of so many wonderful veterans here today, and I appreciate and thank each and every one of you for your service that you’ve given to this country as well,” said Sen. Britt, during his breif remarks.

“I extremely appreciate what the college is doing here. As a student who is going to college myself, using the GI Bill, having to use the tuition assistance resources, the center here, the resources they have will be valuable to many students in this county and the surrounding area that attend Robeson Community College,” Britt added.

NCCCS President Stith followed up on those comments by stating, “We know it is a sacrifice for our servicemen and women and our veterans, but it is our families that support them. I’m just so proud that our community college is engaging in today’s event and opening the military-affiliated resource center.”

“One thing is very clear here at Robeson Community College and that’s the leadership that you have, and leadership makes a difference, so I just would like to thank President Singler for her leadership and her team’s leadership and the community collaboration on today’s event,” Stith continued. “Today’s event is certainly especially not only for Robeson Community College, but for the community at large, we are coming together today to honor very special people in our community and that is our activity duty military, our veterans, and their families, and families in particular.”

Stith added, “As you know the North Carolina Community College is on the frontline of economic development. We just had a recent study that showed we contributed $19 billion to the state’s economy. As businesses grow and expand in our state, they turn to the community college system for that highly educated and highly prepared workforce and this center will provide our activity duty, our veterans, and their families a pathway to that opportunity.”

Michael Jacobs, a faculty member at RCC and a U.S. Army Veteran, gave the invocation for the event. Fairmont High School Color Guard did the presentation of colors, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance by Lee Hinson, the director of Law Enforcement for Continuing Education at RCC and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Liliana Locklear, a student in the RCC Early College and the former Miss NC Junior High sang the National Anthem.

As the first Golden Knight landed upon the campus of Robeson Community College, Lee Greenwood’s God Bless the USA played in the background, Staff Sgt. Conour Jerniga’s landing ended in sync with the ending of the song and was met with cheers and applause from those gathered to view the parachute team.

Jernigan then took over the ceremony, ramping up enthusiasm leading up to the landing of the rest of the Golden Knights Jump Team.

“From the early days of flight to the first step on the moon, man has relied extensively on a small deceleration device known as the parachute. Created initially to save a pilot’s life as he jumped from his disabled aircraft, parachuting has evolved through modern aviation technology to become the extreme sport of the 21st century,” said Jernigan, as he guided the audience to look up to the sky to watch the Golden Knights exit the aircraft.

As the Golden Knights jumped, they came down at speeds of up to 120 miles per hour, but as their parachutes opened, they then glided at a speed of around 60 mph.

The Golden Knights landed one-by-one to the sound of a roaring of the crowd. Each landed in their designated spots, showcasing the highly-sophisticated training they have undergone in sky diving and parachuting.

After landing, the soldiers presented RCC President Melissa Singler with a framed photo of the Golden Knights Team to be placed in the new center for military-affiliated students.

Following the landing, RCC held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of the new center, which is located in Building 13.

“I have to tell you that I got really emotional out there, I actually cried, not just because these young people did such an amazing job and they represent our country and protect us so well, and our veterans are here, the Lumbee Warriors, and dozens of other veterans who have sacrificed for our freedom,” Singler said. “Today is very special, very special because we have the opportunity to give back and we have the opportunity to show our veterans and their families, and our active-duty personnel, how much we appreciate their sacrifice.”

During that time, Singler was presented with another gift for the center by the Lumbee Warriors.

“We appreciate RCC and what they are doing for our vet center and we want to support that, and we are going to start by presenting this plaque,” said one of the Lumbee Warriors.

Each feather on the plaque represents the wars and conflicts that the Lumbee Warriors have been involved in from WWI to the present day.

“On behalf of Robeson Community College, thank you, this will hand in our center forever,” Singler said. “We appreciate the partnership with the Lumbee Warriors they have committed to support the center through volunteerism and we cannot thank them enough.”

“I also want to thank Mr. Sammy Cox who has generously gifted the center artwork for the center,” Singler added. “In addition to the veterans center, which we are getting ready to open, we also have a private conference room so that our veterans can be able to meet with officials, get information, or fill out forms, so this is a one-stop-shop with all the amenities.”

After the ribbon-cutting, guests were treated to refreshments prepared by the RCC culinary department.

Cheryl Hemric is the Public Information officer at Robeson Community College.