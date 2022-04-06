Town manager: Contract to be sent to Rescue Squad members for review, approval

RED SPRINGS — Commissioners here approved Tuesday a contract that includes leasing terms for the Red Springs Rescue Squad Building that will be finalized by Rescue Squad members at a later date.

In a 4-2 vote, Commissioners approved Tuesday a contract that will be sent to Rescue Squad members for their signatures at a later date, according to Town Manager David Ashburn. Commissioners Duron Burney and Murray McKeithan voted in opposition to the contract.

“They will look at it and we will negotiate it,” Ashburn told The Robesonian Wednesday, referring to Rescue Squad members.

The town will pay $13,000 a year for the building and is leasing the property to the Rescue Squad for that amount each year, according to Ashburn.

“They can’t afford it,” Burney told The Robesonian Wednesday.

Burney said the board should have handled the matter when crafting the next budget. He said other businesses must also abide by leasing agreements and all contracts should have been approved at the same time.

“I think it’s impartial,” Burney said.

McKeithan told The Robesonian on Wednesday that he didn’t disagree with the contract.

McKeithan said he was concerned about what would happen if commissioners approved the contract and Rescue Squad members didn’t agree with it or wanted to make changes.

“I couldn’t get a good answer on that,” McKeithan told The Robesonian on Wednesday.

The town owns the building and insures it, the town manager said.

The Tuesday vote came after Red Springs commissioners stepped in last year to help the Rescue Squad pay off loan debt so it could continue to provide services in the town.

In October 2021, commissioners made a motion to move forward in the process of paying Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation a down payment of $15,000 in the loan agreement concerning the property. The remaining money was to be paid over an 8-year period, according to Ashburn.

According to Robeson County court documents, an order permitting foreclosure was issued Sept. 9, 2021 and signed by Karen Dickerson, an assistant clerk of court.

The rescue squad was awarded initial funding to construct its building through a LREMC zero-interest loan secured from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Economic Development program in the amount of $265,000, according to a press release posted in 2013 on Carolina Country magazine’s website. The magazine is published by NC Electric Cooperatives, according to its website.

The squad owed LREMC about $110,000, according to Ashburn.

Other matters

Commissioners approved a resolution concerning the $3 million stormwater management grant it has been awarded. The funding will allow stormwater improvements to be made related to Little Raft Swamp.

Ashburn told The Robesonian that the town should receive payments soon. The town manager said the grant will be sent to the town in four quarterly payments of $750,000.

A resolution concerning American Rescue Plan funding also was accepted. Ashburn told The Robesonian that because some towns or cities refused funding, the town’s portion increased to $1,053,338.96. It formerly was slated to receive more than $900,000.

A resolution for the $3.1 million grant from the North Carolina Division of Water Infrastructure also was accepted. The resolution will be turned in to the state to finalize the funding process.

The board also approved resolutions allowing the town to apply for an additional $11.9 million in ARP funding through the State Division of Water Infrastructure. Red Springs also will apply for $15 million in ARP funds for sewer improvements, Ashburn said.

Commissioners also approved on Tuesday:

— A yearly contract for its attorney Tim Smith.

— A contract for the lease of the building between the Red Springs Police Department and post office. The leasing agreement is between the town and Emerging Technology Institute.

— Reappointing Malcolm Watson, C.G. Arrington and Alton McNeill to the ABC Board.

— Applying for town credit cards through Lumbee Bank. The town formerly worked with BB&T, which is now known as Truist, Ashburn said.

The next meeting is scheduled for May 3.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]