Lumberton Chief of Police Mike McNeill, at the podium, speaks Wednesday during a regular Lumberton City Council meeting at City Hall.

Lumberton City Councilman Eric Chavis, second from left, speaks Wednesday during a council meeting at City Hall as Councilman Owen Thomas, left, listens on.

LUMBERTON — City Council members here approved Wednesday moving forward with the demolition and removal of five buildings identified as unsafe structures.

Council members approved unanimously the demolition of 412 Columbia Ave., 2306 Burke St., 212 Front St., 225 Front St. and 529 E. Eighth St., at the request of Ben Andrews, director of Inspections for the city of Lumberton.

“I just wanna say thanks to Ben and the department for the good job you’re doing. I been hoping to see this 2306 Burke St. gone for a long time,” said Councilman Eric Chavis, who represents So, Christmas has come early,” said Councilman Eric Chavis, who represents Precinct 7.

Councilman John Cantey, who represents Precinct 5, also welcomed the project.

“I had hoped that some of these homes would have been bought by private contractors and refurbished, but I appreciate all the work that your department is doing in rebuilding our communities after the flood and getting rid of these dilapidated, mold-infested and rundown structures,” Cantey said.

Cantey asked what the timeframe for abatement was.

Andrews told him as early as Wednesday afternoon.

“Well, that’s a early Christmas,” he said, as his words were met with laughter by other council members.

Speed reduction zones

Also approved by council members was the reduction of speed to 25 mph on the following streets in the Highland and Inverness Community: Walnut, Rosewood, Roslyn, Best Drive, Fuller, Elmhurst, Sandlin Drive, Arlington, Newgate, Vann, Highland Avenue, Stirling, Tartan Road, Kensington, Dayalpur, Ludgate, Oban, Aldwych, Cricklewood and Farringdon.

“You got enough cars to give all of ‘em tickets?” said Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis.

“We’ll do the best we can with what we got,” said Lumberton Chief of Police Mike McNeill.

Councilman Leroy Rising said he used to live at the corner of Walnut Street and Sandlin Drive. He said he has seen motorists run the stop sign at that intersection.

“It will help on Walnut Street I’m sure,” Rising said.

Voting discussion

A passionate discussion ensued after Councilman Owen Thomas cast a substitute motion to approve a rezoning request by Ernest Britt Jr. to operate a multifamily conversion on East Seventh Street. Thomas made the motion after Cantey, whose precinct the location is in, made a motion to table the request.

Thomas made a motion to approve the request, referencing the owner’s work to improve the property and make an investment. The motion by Thomas was passed in a 5-3 vote. Council members Melissa Robinson, Chris Howard and Cantey voted in opposition. Council members Rising, John Carroll, Karen Higley, Eric Chavis and Owen Thomas voted in favor.

“I would like to make a motion to approve the —,” Thomas said, as he was interrupted by Cantey.

“You can’t make a motion in my precinct, Owen,” Cantey said.

“Yes, I can,” he said, as he proceeded to make the motion.

“Stand down, Owen,” Cantey said.

“… That is my motion,” Thomas said.

“Whether it is your motion or not, you cannot literally come into another person’s precinct and you — you seem to be doing this quite often, making my — a motion for another councilman’s area. That councilman has the respect of taking that into consideration for his constituency base as well as others and he has made his argument and understood. All you are doing is making it harder for the applicant to get his proceedings done,” Howard said.

“No, I’m not,” Thomas said twice during Howard’s comment.

“As city councilman for Precinct 1, when I took oath of office to serve the constituents of precinct number one it was to serve the precinct number one constituents as well as the entire city,” Rising said. “I don’t — if somebody wants to make a motion pertaining to precinct number one that is in the best interest of the city — I don’t have a problem with that. But, I don’t know that I understood that we could not make a motion or make any suggestion about anything outside our precinct.”

Mayor Davis said Rising knew the answer to that.

“My theory is that no one knows what’s best for their precinct than the councilperson for that precinct when they live, work and work with the constituency base of that precinct,” Howard said.

Howard said the decisions have historically been yielded to precinct representatives as respect. He said he has been admonished in the past for voting for items for other council members’ area.

“I think today we have lost that,” he said. “… Historically, we’ve just broken protocol all around.”

The mayor said he disagreed completely, and Howard told him he was making his statement.

“I’m saying historically we have set a precedent that’s beyond all expectations here on this council …,” Howard said.

“You can say whatever you please and so can everybody else,” Mayor Bruce Davis said raising his voice.

Howard then told him he would respect him and that he didn’t need the “anguish” within the mayor.

Multiple questions arose from council members about the property and if more renters were living in the space than were permitted.

The property owner said more renters were not supposed to be moving in until the motion passed by City Council.

Grants

Council members approved a request to contribute $71,750 to the airport for its local match for the taxiway project. The city is to give $71,750 and the county $71,750, according to Gary Lewis, Lumberton Regional Airport manager.

A resolution also was adopted for the 2022 Wastewater System Improvements N.C. Clean Water State Revolving Fund Grant Application, which allows the city to apply for $4.1 million for wastewater system improvements.

Also approved was a Noir Street Wastewater Interceptor Study Grant resolution which allows the city to apply for a $250,000 N.C. Clean Water SRF Grant to study and clean the Noir Street outfall.

Other matters

Mayor Davis also proclaimed the week of April 10-16 as Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

Also approved was a bid by Horizon Consoles at $96,508.65 to replace dispatch consoles in the city’s 911 Center. All but $3,200 of the amount is covered by the State 911 Fund, said Bill French, Emergency Services director for the city.

“The 911 Fund is a real asset to our city,” French said.

In the last five years, the fund has paid for $522,065 in equipment for the city, he said.

Also approved was:

— A subscription to DebtBook Software.

— Designating Lumberton Chief of Police Mike McNeill as an official ABC Enforcement officer.

— Various community Revitalization Funds.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-415-5165 or via email at [email protected]