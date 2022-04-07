Town manager notifies commissioners of intention to resign

FAIRMONT — A meeting will be held next week to discuss the search for a new town manager here after the current town manager notified town officials of his intentions to resign.

After serving the town of Fairmont for a little more than a year, Town Manager Hank Raper notified town commissioners Wednesday of his intentions to take the reigns of another North Carolina town. Raper requested the town’s name not be disclosed until it makes a formal announcement.

Raper told The Robesonian he had planned to continue serving Fairmont for a longer span of time when the other town offered “a career opportunity that was too good to turn down.”

Raper said he is “flexible” and is waiting to hear of the town’s needs and wishes at the special-called board meeting Tuesday before his departure date is determined. He told The Robesonian he is open to helping Fairmont if needed in the future.

The board meeting will be held on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center, according to a Wednesday notice from Fairmont Town Clerk and Finance Director Jenny Larson.

“I know we made the right decision at the time we hired him,” said Fairmont Mayor Charles Kemp.

“I have never met anybody in government that I have learned more from,” Kemp said.

Kemp said Raper’s efforts can be seen in the relocation project of the library, downtown revitalization project and zoning updates.

“I see him going further and doing great things in his career and I wish him well,” Kemp said.

Commissioner Melvin Ellison also shared words about Raper’s departure.

“I just want to say I enjoyed working with him,” Ellison said. “… I just wish him well.”

“Wherever he goes, you know, he’s gonna do well,” he added.

Ellison said Raper will be an asset to the next town he works for.

“It’s gonna be a great loss for us,” he said.

Ellison told The Robesonian he hopes Fairmont can find another town manager soon.

“Fairmont gave me an opportunity and I’m incredibly grateful for the things that we have accomplished in the past year,” Raper said.

Accomplishments include the pay study, the new personnel policy, Information Technology improvements, and the town’s work in zoning and its comprehensive plan, Raper said.

“This has been the most rewarding year of my career,” Raper said.

The town manager said he has learned the importance of teamwork and cross-training while working in a small town. He also has learned and experienced coming to work each day as a staff member with a positive attitude to serve the town with limited resources.

“Larger agencies can learn a lot from a place like Fairmont,” the town manager said.

During his time in Fairmont, Raper said he was embraced by town residents and has formed great relationships with town commissioners.

“I will carry with me a deep appreciation for this experience,” Raper said.

Raper’s first day on the job was March 29, 2021. He replaced interim Town Manager Ricky Harris, who had held the job since May 7, 2021, when Katrina Tatum retired from the role. Harris previously served as county manager for about 6 1/2 years, retiring from the role in December 2018.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]