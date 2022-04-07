OUR HISTORY

HISTORY SPOTLIGHT

Inscription: One of earliest colleges for women in the South, 1841-78. Centre Presbyterian Church, formerly the college chapel, is 150 yards north.

The History: Floral College, in service from 1841 to 1878, is the successor of the Floral McDonald College, which was born from the former Red Springs Seminary, according to a publication by the North Carolina Synod in 1939.

“Flora Macdonald College, under the name of the Red Springs Seminary, was founded in 1896 by Fayetteville Presbytery,” states the publication. “Its history has been as romantic as the life of the Scottish heroine whose name and ideals the college now commemorates.”

Flora Macdonald College became the successor to Floral College, which was founded by “descendants of the Scottish Highlanders who emigrated to America and settled in the Cape Fear River basin,” according to one passage in the book.

North Carolina’s Scottish families were said to appreciate “learning and religion. They not only valued education for their sons but desired equal advantages for their daughters. This sentiment crystallized in Floral College, the first school in North Carolina to grant diplomas to women,” according to the book, which has a forward written by Walter L. Lingle of Davidson, N.C.

Prior to the Civil War, the college grew “in popularity and influence.” The college reopened for more than a decade from 1866 to 1978, when it finally “succumbed to the reconstruction period,” the book states.

THIS WEEK IN ROBESON COUNTY HISTORY:

100 Years Ago: The April 10, 1922 Robesonian contained the following headline and story: “Rhodes Pittman Arrested Following Discovery of Plant and Juice at His Home. Officers captured a whiskey-making plant in the smokehouse at the home of Rhodes Pittman, who lives two miles south of Lumberton, Saturday about noon. One gallon of whiskey was also found in the smokehouse, while more than 100 gallons of mesh were found in a hog pen near the Pittman home.”

50 Years Ago: The April 7, 1972 Robesonian contained the following: Magicians Play For Boys Club In Game Tonight. Fans who have watched the Fabulous Magicians in previous seasons know they shouldn’t leave their seats until the gun pops, ending the final quarter. The Magicians, under the fantastic hand of owner Marques Haynes, considered by most most competent observers to be the finest dribbler and ball handler in the history of professional basketball, will play the Lumberton Police Department at the Recreation Center here tonight at 8 p.m. Playing with the police will be Mac McNeill and Webster Conner.”

25 Years Ago: The Robesonian contained the following story in its April 9, 1997, edition: “Proposal allows mixed drinks. A bill that would allow some businesses to sell liquor-by-the-drink on a stretch of Interstate 95 that passes through Lumberton has passed the Senate and is in the House. The bill, drafted by state Sen. David Weinstein of Lumberton, would allow some businesses to apply for mixed-beverage ABC permits. Some restaurants on the stretch now allow “brown-baggin.”

Five Years Ago: The April 8, 2017 edition of the Robesonian contained the following: “Britt’s been all business. Freshman senator hits high mark for bills. — Sometime the new guy struggles to get his voice heard — but not Robeson County’s freshman state senator. Sen. Danny Britt Jr. was elected in November and in his first session he has filed more bills than any previous senator — of any rank — in a single session.

One Year Ago: The April 10, 1921 Robesonian headline, “The robe is donned” is over the following story: “LUMBERTON — There were no empty seats in Courtroom 3A of the Robeson County Courthouse as family, friends and local elected officials gathered Friday morning for the swearing in of Robeson County District Court Judge Diane Phillips Surgeon.

