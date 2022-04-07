Billing and collections specialist was one of the corporation’s original employees

PEMBROKE – Marilyn Brayboy was with Robeson Health Care Corporation from the beginning – literally.

She started with RHCC just three weeks past her 30th birthday when the nonprofit health care corporation opened its doors on Aug. 1, 1985.

She started as a receptionist and insurance billing specialist and worked her way up the chain in the corporation’s billing department.

She said it has been a memorable career with a chance to meet some great people.

“It’s been a great opportunity working for Robeson Health Care,” Brayboy said. “I don’t regret a single moment. I have absolutely no regrets. I worked with some wonderful people. It’s been a good road. I will cherish it forever.”’

Brayboy actually started with one of RHCC’s future sites on Oct. 1, 1979 when she began working at Maxton Medical Center. She worked in the front office and helped with billing.

She stayed on after Maxton Medical became part of Robeson Health Care Corporation.

“I grew up with Robeson Health Care,” Brayboy said.

Tim Hall, the corporation’s CEO, says Brayboy’s commitment to the corporation’s billing department has helped Robeson Health Care through some difficult times financially. According to Hall, she has remained committed to helping better her community through her efforts with RHCC.

“She’s been really committed to the healthcare of the people of Robeson County,” said Hall, who joined RHCC in 1995 a full 10 years after Brayboy. “She has been an integral part of Robeson Health Care’s finance operation. Without finance you can’t keep the doors open.”

RHCC’s Chief Human Resource Officer Mary Thomas-Locklear worked with Brayboy for more than 34. She said Brayboy epitomized the spirit of the corporation’s mission.

“She was a loyal and dedicated employee,” Thomas-Locklear said. “She believed in serving her community to the best of her ability. She brought a welcoming spirit to the workplace. Marilyn always had a sweet presence about her that made others feel comfortable. She was a wonderful asset to Robeson Health Care Corporation. She will be greatly missed.”

Early life

Brayboy grew up on Midway Road near the Cabinet Shop community south of Pembroke. Her family descends from the Murphy Locklear family in the Mt. Airy community north of Pembroke. She jokingly calls them, “the Murphy crowd.”

She grew up at Gospel Tabernacle, but she now attends Mt. Hebron church in the Evans Cross Roads community near her home. Church and family are important to Brayboy, who graduated Pembroke Senior High School in 1973.

She married her high school sweetheart Landis Brayboy on Oct. 13, 1973, only four months after she graduated. Landis recently retired from the Pembroke Housing Authority and was a longtime worker at the local Fleetwood mobile home manufacturing plant.

They had three sons; Myron, Timothy Byan and Richie.

The loss of their middle son, Timothy Ryan, hastened both their retirements. Timothy was killed in a motorcycle accident on May 10, 2020. He wrecked his Harley Davidson on Mother’s Day, which compounded the impact of his death on his mother.

He was only 43.

Timothy was an electrician and had just finished up a job in Charleston, South Carolina when he died in the motorcycle crash.

“You can see burying your parents, but burying a child is different. You never expect to do that. You never expect to have to live through that,” she said.

Sadly, Timothy’s death also came seven months to the day of her sister Diane Locklear’s death. Diane died of heart failure on Oct. 10, 2019.

Reeling from the losses of her close family members edged Brayboy closer to deciding to retire. She wants to spend more time with her family as she approaches her 67th birthday in July.

Leaving the community health center she helped to build from its inception was a tough decision. And, it’s the first time she’s been at home not working since she graduated high school nearly 50 years ago.

“It was hard,” she said. “I’ve never been at home. I’ve always worked. Part of me wanted to experience being at home doing the things I wanted to do.”

What she plans to do is keep on spending time with her brothers and sisters. After their sister Diane’s death in 2019, they started taking vacations together by themselves with no spouses. They have two upcoming trips planned, including one to one of her favorite places – the Amish country in Pennsylvania.

“When our sister passed, we started spending more time together,” Brayboy said. “Family is everything.”

And, family is exactly what Brayboy is to Robeson Health Care Corporation, says Tim Hall, the corporation’s CEO.

He describes Brayboy as “a salt of the Earth person” committed to RHCC.

“She has been priceless to us,” Hall said. “Her experience and knowledge have helped us through some difficult times. Her quality of work and her work ethic has greatly benefited the corporation.”

For more information about Robeson Health Care Corporation, call 910-522-2900 or visit www.rhcchealth.org on the web.