Mini-health screening, gift card and chance at travel trailer camper for donors

April is National Minority Health Month — a time to raise awareness about health disparities that disproportionately affect racial and ethnic minority populations — and a time to remind donors of the importance of giving blood, according to the American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross is reminding blood and platelet donors it’s critically important to maintain a stable blood supply this spring to support those with chronic illnesses and other blood needs in the U.S.

Blood transfusions remain one of the most critical treatments for patients like those living with sickle cell disease – the majority of whom are of African and Latin descent – and beta thalassemia major, which disproportionately affects those of Asian descent.

Additionally, women who are Black are more likely than women who are white to experience severe postpartum hemorrhage, often requiring blood transfusion.

To help ensure all patients have access to the blood products they count on, donors are urged to make an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a thank-you, those who come to give through April 18 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Those who come to give from April 19-May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice and will be automatically entered to win a new travel trailer camper that sleeps eight, all courtesy of Red Cross’ partners at Suburban Propane. (Terms apply, see rcblood.org/camper.)

Health insights for donors

As a benefit to donors, the Red Cross provides vital health insights to help aid in awareness, prevention, early detection and monitoring for better health outcomes. All presenting blood donors receive a free mini-health screening with insights on pulse, blood pressure and hemoglobin. Vital signs are recorded in the donor’s online profile where they can track and monitor their results via the Red Cross Blood Donor App or at RedCrossBlood.org and share the results with their health care provider.

Upcoming local blood drives

Lumberton

• April 15 from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church located at 5089 Old Whiteville Road

• April 21 from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church located at 1002 N. Chestnut St.

• April 22 from 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at AirLife North Carolina – Air Methods located at 2391 N. Roberts Ave.

Pembroke

• April 18 from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke located at 1 University Drive