LUMBERTON —The Lumberton Recreation Department has planned an Easter Egg-stravaganza Sunday at the Luther Bitt Park and children grades pre-kindergarten through fifth are invited to participate.

Running from 2 to 5 p.m., the event will be held near the front entrance of the park down Branch Street in Lumberton.

In addition to an Easter egg hunt with surprised goodies hidden inside select eggs, the day will include inflatables, face painting, train rides and prizes. Attendees are to bring their own baskets to collect eggs, and a camera to take photos with the special guest, the Easter Bunny.

The event will be sponsored by the City of Lumberton and CORE, who will provide a DJ for entertainment.

Free food will also be served.

For more information, contact John Jacobs, 910-827-1000.