LUMBERTON — Two governing boards and the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education have scheduled meetings for next week.

The School Board will convene at 6 p.m. Tuesday at PSRC Central Office, 100 Hargrave St. in Lumberton. The meeting can be viewed in person or online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OrdKTQoGAw0.

Among items to be discussed in the School Board meeting are State Capital and Infrastructure Fund, 2022 Summer Work Schedule, Academically or Intellectually Gifted (AIG) Plan, Student Reassignment – Policy 4150, Learning Alternative Program – Policy 3470/405, naming facility at Fairmont High School, Surplus Outside Water Fountain, 2021-2022 Budget and Resolution, PRC 071 Supplemental funds, 2022-2023 sign-on bonuses (Certified), sole source vendor (Eureka Math) textbook allotment, monthly financial report, Certified/Classified personnel and legal issues.

To sign up for open session or virtual public comments, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSesFnezBErbUqIuDbKF1EnH6Cl7XHLMfGWad6RJmqySaAuV9g/viewform.

Also on Tuesday, the Rowland Board of Commissioners will meet in person at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at Town Hall, located at 202 W. Main St.

St. Pauls commissioners will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. The meeting will take place in the commissioners’ meeting room in Town Hall, located at 210 W. Blue St.