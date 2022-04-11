Home News Force grows by one News Force grows by one April 11, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins stands Monday with Deputy Jason Locklear Jr. after Locklear was sworn into service with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins stands Monday with Deputy Jason Locklear Jr. after Locklear was sworn into service with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Courtesy photo | Robeson County Sheriff’s Office RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Mountaire’s Lumber Bridge Plant celebrates historic safety milestone Speed a Little, Lose a Lot Campaign runs through Sunday Easter Egg hunters unite View Comments Weather Lumberton broken clouds enter location 62 ° F 62.8 ° 59.3 ° 69 % 2.2mph 84 % Tue 80 ° Wed 81 ° Thu 77 ° Fri 75 ° Sat 69 ° Editor's Picks Speed a Little, Lose a Lot Campaign runs through Sunday Site Selection ranks Lumberton in Top 10 Micropolitans Sheriff: Investigation continues in fatal shooting near Shannon Lumberton Public Works director: Carthage Road could reopen next week 2 governing boards, PSRC Board of Education meet next week Load more