NASCAR driver Bobby Labonte joined NCGHSP and others to kick off the anti-speeding enforcement effort

RALEIGH – Famed NASCAR driver Bobby Labonte has a message for all North Carolinians: Speeding belongs on the racetrack, not the highway.

That’s the point Labonte emphasized during the Monday launch of the Speed a Little, Lose a Lot enforcement campaign at the NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville. Labonte joined Mooresville Chief of Police Ron Campurciani, other law enforcement members, and staff with the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program and NTI to kick off the weeklong speeding crackdown effort. The campaign runs through Sunday.

“The skill level you need to control a car at high speeds takes a lot of practice, and you have to know your ability and limitations,” Labonte said. “Racecars are built strong and for safety, and I have equipment like a helmet and fireproof suit that you don’t have when you’re driving a street car. That’s why we have speed limits and need to follow them. I’m always aware of that when I’m on the road.”

Mecklenburg, Guilford, Wake, Robeson and Cumberland were the top five counties in the state from 2017 to 2021 in which speed-related crash fatalities occurred, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Transportation Mobility and Safety Division report. The counties accounted for 27% of the fatalities in the state.

In Robeson County, 22 people lost their lives in speed-related crashes in 2021, which accounted for 12 more lives lost than in 2020, according to the data.

Increased speed means increased reaction times for drivers, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis, of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The increase in speed also increases the likelihood of property damage, a higher level of injuries or the potential for fatalities.

“When we write a speeding ticket it’s not just an attempt to protect you, but an attempt to protect the people next to you,” Lewis said.

The Highway Patrol will be working in Robeson County to enforce the speed limit, he said.

In the 2021 campaign, the Highway Patrol conducted 22 checkpoints and patrols and issued 455 total traffic violations including 137 speeding violations, according to data Lewis provided to The Robesonian.

“This is your warning,” Lewis said.

Law enforcement officers across the state also will step up speed enforcement this week as part of the campaign.

Speed-related fatalities have increased 17% in the past five years, with 424 people dying in speed-related crashes statewide in 2021 alone, according to the NCDOT.

“Over the past few years, North Carolina has seen an alarming uptick in speed-related crashes,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

“Motorists are too often using the roads as their own personal NASCAR tracks, and vehicle crash deaths have skyrocketed in the past few years. As the weather warms and vacation season approaches, let’s all do our parts to keep each other safe and avoid tragedy on our roadways,” Ezzell said.

The faster a vehicle travels, the more likely it is to be involved in a fatal crash, according to the NCDOT. A crash on a road with a speed limit of 65 mph or higher is five times as likely to end in a fatality than a crash on a road where the speed limit is below 40 mph.

In addition, motorists don’t save time by speeding up, according to NCDOT. For instance, it takes just 49 seconds longer to travel two miles at 45 mph than it does if a vehicle is traveling 65 mph.

The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program encourages motorists to slow down, buckle up and never drive distracted or impaired.

More information about speeding statistics in North Carolina can be found at ncdot.gov.