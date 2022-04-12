LUMBERTON — After posting its lowest seven-day count of COVID-19 cases in two years last week, Robeson County saw a slight increase in the number of cases over the last seven days.

The Robeson County Health Department reported 40 new confirmed cases between April 5 and Monday, up from the 35 reported from March 29 through April 4.

There have been 43,036 total COVID-19 cases in the county since March 2020.

The data is also being adjusted to reflect both duplicate cases and cases the Health Department has previously missed, county Health Department Director Bill Smith said.

No virus-related deaths were reported in Robeson County from April 5 through Monday, the third consecutive week with no virus-related deaths in the county. The county’s pandemic death toll remains at 523.

The county continues to be in the green category, which means low transmission, on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s virus transmission map; the entire state of North Carolina is green except for two counties: Wayne County, which is located approximately 75 miles northeast of Robeson County and includes the Goldsboro community, and Swain County, in the southwestern part of the state along the Tennessee border.

Virus-related hospital use is down, Smith said.

“The only negative news is that the community wastewater testing sites have shown an increase in the virus,” Smith said. “This testing is not meant to identify individuals but to get a larger snap shot of those using the systems. Because the trends have been declining for the past 8 weeks, this would match the timeline for a new surge.”

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke reported one active case among its faculty and staff on campus as of late Monday, with none among the student body or subcontractors. There was one active student-body case and one among faculty and staff on April 4.

There have been 194 total student-body cases in the spring semester, 132 among faculty and staff and 20 among subcontractors; one new case has been reported in each population category since April 4.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services halted the daily publication of statistics on its COVID-19 dashboard last week and will only post a weekly update each Wednesday moving forward.