ROWLAND — The Rowland Board of Commissioners agreed to halt the application proceedings for a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan to help fund water and sewer improvements and to instead focus on applying for a N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Grant that could fund 100% of the project.

The decision was made in the unanimous approval of a series resolutions needed to give LKC & Associates of Aberdeen the green light to move forward with the application process.

Town Clerk David Townsend learned that Rowland was eligible for the grant because the town is classified as a “distressed unit.”

“That’s actually a good thing because it allows us to apply for this grant money,” Townsend said. “This is a very big pot of money.”

The town will be applying for two grants with the program, one that will improve water infrastructure and one that will improve sewer infrastructure. The deadline for the town to submit an application is May 2.

The town for months has been working with Stephen Frances with LKC & Associates of Aberdeen, who was tasked with helping Rowland apply for the USDA loan.

Commissioners approved two resolutions, one to apply for the grant and one to apply as distressed unit.

The Town of Rowland has configured a 2022 Capitol Improvement plan, mapping out what projects the town intends to tackle in the next 20 years. The projects are estimated to cost more than $11.5 million.

Depot restoration

In other business, Mayor Robert McDougald announced Tuesday that the town has received the funding from the state to renovate the Historic Train Depot. The North Carolina State Budget approved in November included a $300,000 allocation for the improvements. Since then, the town has established a Depot Renovation Committee to advice commissioners on how to use the funds.

“The funding for this project has arrived and it has been deposited into the town’s account for the renovation of the depot,” McDougald said.

The committee has already formulated a plan that includes cleaning, updating and maintaining the front office portion of the depot, Townsend said. The rear portion of the depot will be upgraded for usable meeting and events rental space. The exterior’s entirety will remain the same except for the replacement of windows.

“One thing we want to maintain is the historic integrity of that building so keep in mind that when we go in there and we’re facilitating this transformation, we will not disturb the historical value or the historical integrity of the depot,” McDougald said.

McDougald said he hopes that the depot could one day become a place where schools can bring students to learn about the history of Rowland.

McCormick Ball Park

In other restoration news, McDougald told board members the town is working with the Robeson County Parks and Recreation to formulate a plan to improve the area around the McCormick Ball Park. Repairs will include refurbishing the children’s play area, repairing all metal fences, and resurfacing areas of the park.

With the help of volunteers and private donors, the mayor was able to establish a barbecue fundraiser to help raise money for the repairs. The plate sale will be held in conjunction with the town’s Springfest set for April 30.

Also Tuesday, the commissioners:

— Learned the town is seeking application requirements to apply for up to $250,000 through the Rural Building Reuse and Infrastructure grant with the N.C. Department of Commerce to fund the resurfacing of streets throughout town. The town would be required to provide a 5% match for funds.

— Agreed to bring back the beautiful yard competition to encourage beautification throughout the town.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.