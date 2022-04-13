RED SPRINGS — A Shannon man was arrested Monday in connection to the March 31 armed robbery of a pawn shop here.

James Allen Miller was charged with one felony count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two felony counts of second-degree kidnapping, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon, one felony count of conspiracy to commit robbery, two misdemeanor counts of assault by pointing a gun and two misdemeanor counts of communicating threats, according to the Red Springs Police Department. Miller was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $440,000 secured bond.

Red Springs police arrested Miller about 12:21 p.m. Monday from Roscoe’s Convenience Store located on the 400 block of North Main Street, according to the RSPD. His arrest came after investigators acted on information they received.

Miller is charged in connection with the March 31 robbery at Universal Pawn Shop located at 122 W. Third Ave. in Red Springs. No one was injured during the robbery.

“I thank God that the store employees were not injured during this horrific, senseless crime. Normally crimes such as this, end tragically,” said Red Springs Chief of Police Brent Adkins.

“I personally cannot say how proud I am of the job that my officers and investigators did with this incident. Our investigators worked tirelessly until James Allen Miller was in custody. The Red Springs Police Department and I will remain steadfast in our commitment of protecting the citizens, visitors and businesses of Red Springs, N.C.,” Adkins said in a prepared statement.

Miller was identified by police on April 1 as a suspect in the case.

The robbery occurred after the suspect, who was carrying a white and black bag, appeared to be shopping at the pawn shop, according to police.

He then “displayed a handgun” and pointed it at store employees “demanding that one of them go behind the counter and give him the money out of the cash register,” according to RSPD.

He then proceeded to follow an employee behind the counter before stealing an unknown amount of cash from the register.

The suspect told the employees he would “kill them both if they moved or called the police,” according to the RSPD.

Captain Charles McMillian stated, “we are thankful that no one was injured during the course of this incident, it could have been much worse than it was.”