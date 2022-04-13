FAIRMONT — A consensus was reached Tuesday during a special meeting on the search for a new town manager, according to the town’s clerk and finance director.

Fairmont commissioners met Tuesday to discuss the search for a new town manager after receiving notification on April 6 of Town Manager Hank Raper’s intention to resign. The board went into closed session, but no official action was taken, according to Jenny Larson, the town’s clerk and Finance director.

Larson said the board did come to a consensus about working with the Lumber River Council of Governments to find a new town manager at the meeting. No formal vote was taken on the matter.

The board will enter into a closed-door session during the April 19 commissioners’ meeting to discuss personnel and finding an interim town manager, she said.

Raper’s last day will be May 6, Larson told The Robesonian.

Raper began work with Fairmont on March 29, 2021. He replaced interim Town Manager Ricky Harris, who had held the job since May 7, 2021, when Katrina Tatum retired from the role. Harris previously served as county manager for about six and a half years, retiring from the role in December 2018.

