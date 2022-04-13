Firefighters from the East Howelsville Fire Department worked Tuesday to replace a tattered American Flag flown by a veteran in the community.

LUMBERTON — A local fire department recently took the call of duty one step further in service to a veteran.

East Howellsville Firefighters Joey Herndon, Josh Davis, Ava Mohr and Chris Carrell traveled to the home of Eugene Price on Tuesday to replace a tattered American Flag. Price served 3 1/2 years in the Army. He also retired from the Post Office in Lumberton in 2009 after 36 years of service.

The fire department’s chief was recently contacted by Price’s daughter, Michelle Price, requesting assistance with changing the flag.

She told The Robesonian she requested assistance from the fire department in 2021, but her need was met by a neighbor before the department could. This year, she remembered to contact the department’s chief who had previously been to her property to assess the situation.

Then, on Tuesday, first responders showed up to her residence to meet that need.

Firefighter Chris Carrell told The Robesonian it was “an honor” to replace the flag.

“It’s the least we can do for him to show our respect and thank him for serving this great nation,” Carrell said.

Eugene Price told The Robesonian that he is a disabled veteran and was unable to replace the flag himself.

“I am so grateful. I am so thankful for what they did for me,” he said.

“We were overjoyed,” Michelle Price said.

The department doesn’t just answer emergency calls to serve the community in its time of need, Carrell said. Service includes other efforts to aid residents in the area, just like the replacement of the veteran’s flag.

“That’s what we’re here for to help our community,” Carrell said.

