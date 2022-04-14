Spotlight

Inscription: HECTOR MacLEAN. NC State Senator 1961-1971; Mayor of Lumberton 1948-1953; President’CEOSouthern NationalBank (BBT); Captain, U.S. Army (Bronze Star). Home.6 mile North, Grave 1 mile N.E. Dedicated by the City of Lumberton 2017.

The History: The late Hector MacLean was one of Lumberton’s most outstanding leaders of the second half of the 20th century.

He advocated for the First Presbyterian Church, what is now Southeastern Health; the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, United Way of Robeson County and the economic development of Lumberton and Robeson County among other projects.

The marker that bears his name, honors MacLean for the many things has done to help Lumberton grow.

MacLean was born on Sept. 15, 1920, and died on Dec. 7, 2012. After graduating from Davidson College, he fought with Gen. George Paton’s Third Army in the European Theatre of World War II, earning a Bronze Star and the rank of major.

MacLean was elected a state senator in 1961 and served for 10 years. He sponsored bills to add UNCP to the UNC system and another bill to found the North Carolina Zoo.

Find more Historical Markers around Robeson County at: https://bit.ly/RobesonCountyHistoricalMarkers.

This Week in Robeson County History

100 Years Ago: The 1922 Robisonian stated, “3 Ladies and 2 Men Dumped into Water. Three ladies and two men were dumped into a pond beside Lumber river Saturday morning when a Mitchell touring car backed down and off the bridge beside Mr. Che, Freeman’s wood-working plant.”

50 Years Ago: The April 16, 1972 Robesonian had the following, “County Fells Trees. The Giant oaks which stood on the county courthouse lawn for many years met their fate last week when Lumberton city utility workers with their power saws and axes cut down the trees.

25 Years Ago: The April 16, 1997 had the following, “Proposal puts toll booths on Interstate 95. Tolls collected from drivers entering North Carolina on Interstate 95 could pay to widen the highways, though the lawmaker proposing the plan knows Congress must first allow toll booths.

5 Years Ago: The Robesonian printed the following headline and story on April; 19, 2017: “Cyclists give lift to youth advocates. A little-known program that serves as a voice for foster children roared on Saturday as 75 motorcycles made noise in support of its efforts. From a parking lot off of Caton Road in Lumberton, more than 70 bikers showed up for a ride to Fairmont and back to support the Robeson County branch of the Guardian ad Litem program.

1 Year Ago: No-bond order stays in place. The Robesonian ran the following headline and story, “No-bond order stays in place. The Lumberton man charged in the shooting on Interstate 95 that left a 47-year-old Pennsylvania woman dead on March 25 will remain in jail without bond, a judge ruled Thursday.

The Our History column is compiled by Rovesonian Executive Editor David Kennard. Contact him [email protected]