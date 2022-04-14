Brandon Ventura stands Thursday with one of many T-shirts for sale at Sign City to benefit Paul Hayes, an Allenton firefighter who is recovering after being struck by a vehicle last month while on duty. Ventura also has sold raffle tickets and raised more than $15,000 so far to benefit Hayes. Ventura joins others who have worked to raise funds for the injured fireman.

LUMBERTON — Thousands of dollars have been raised to benefit an Allenton firefighter who was struck by a vehicle while on duty in March.

Support has been shown from county residents for Paul Hayes, an assistant fire chief, who is recovering from being struck by a vehicle on March 17, said Fire Chief Tom Taylor, who also serves as a Robeson County commissioner.

The department and Sign City have sold items like T-shirts and raffle tickets for the chance to win a shotgun and a grill or a commemorative pistol to benefit Hayes. Among other locations which have sold tickets include The Bargain House, Bryant’s Gun & Pawn and Sun-Do Kwik Shop on N.C. 211.

“Paul has been providing us service on our fire extinguishers for years and is a dear friend of ours. We are more than glad to be involved in helping him as he has us over the years!” a statement posted on Bryant’s Gun & Pawn Facebook page reads.

Some tickets to win the shotgun and grill were still available at the Sun-Do Kwik Shop on Thursday, but most had been sold, Taylor said. The tickets will be raffled off on April 22-23.

Brandon Ventura, owner of Sign City in Lumberton, began selling T-shirts on March 19 and has raised more than $15,000 in raffle tickets and T-shirt sales to benefit the injured fireman.

Ventura has known Hayes for 25 years and grew up with his daughter, he said.

“It just felt like the right thing to do to help him out,” he said.

Ventura still has T-shirts for sale at Sign City located on Godwin Avenue in Lumberton.

Hayes is learning to walk again after the crash, according to Taylor. The fireman is “doing well” and participating in rehabilitation.

“He’s got a long way to go,” Taylor said.

But, prayers from the community have helped in his recovery process, the fire chief said.

Hayes has served on the department for 20 years, Taylor said.

“You won’t find a better person than him,” Taylor said.

He described Hayes as “top-notch” and someone who always “went beyond the call” to serve the community in his work on the fire department.

Taylor said Hayes appreciates everything done for him by the community, and continues to ask for prayers on his behalf.

For more information about T-shirts, call the Bargain House at 910-739-5692 or Sign City at 910-738-7080.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]