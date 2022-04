LUMBERTON — Three governing boards meet next week.

Fairmont

The town of Fairmont will hold its regular board of commissioners meeting at 6 p.m. in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center, located at 207 S. Main St.

Maxton

Maxton’s commissioners are to meet at 7 p.m. in Town Hall, located at 201 McCaskill Ave.

Lumbee Tribe

The Lumbee Tribal Council is scheduled to meet 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The public can view the meeting at https://www.lumbeetribe.com/live-stream.