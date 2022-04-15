It has been nearly four years since Hurricane Florence devastated Robeson County. A report released by the N.C. Office of the State Auditor found that found that the N.C. Department of Public Safety did not properly ensure Hurricane Florence Disaster Recovery Funds were being spent in accordance with legislative guidelines.

RALEIGH — Local lawmakers are “concerned” and “frustrated” following the release of an audit report that found that the N.C. Department of Public Safety did not properly ensure Hurricane Florence Disaster Recovery Funds were being spent in accordance with legislative guidelines.

In the report conducted and released this week by the N.C. Office of the State Auditor, also referred to as the “Taxpayers’ Watchdog,” it was discovered that $502 million of Hurricane Florence Disaster Recovery Funds were distributed with limited monitoring, and $783 million of Hurricane Florence Disaster Recovery Funds were distributed without ensuring all recipients had a method to measure the results.

“As a result, there was an increased risk that recipients could have misused funds without the misuse being detected and corrected timely,” the report stated. “Additionally, DPS was limited in its ability to know whether funds were achieving legislatively intended results and to take timely corrective action, if necessary.”

Hurricane Florence Emergency Response Act

In October 2018, the North Carolina General Assembly enacted the Hurricane Florence Emergency Response Act to provide relief and assistance from the effects of Hurricane Florence, according to the State Auditor’s report. Through a series of legislation, the Hurricane Florence Disaster Recovery Fund allocated a total of $942.4 million in assistance to various entities across the state. Hurricane Florence Recovery legislation required DPS to administer the Hurricane Florence Disaster Recovery Fund, to carry out the provisions of the law, and to ensure the proper accounting of the Hurricane Florence Disaster Recovery Fund.

The Office of the State Auditor performed the audit to determine whether the DPS designed and implemented procedures to ensure that the relief funds were spent in accordance to the legislation that set up the Hurricane Florence Recovery Fund and that the recipients programs funded with the relief monies actually achieved the intended results of the legislation.

“Getting the hurricane relief money out the door to prove help to those effected by Hurricane Florence is only a part of the responsibilities of the Department of Public Safety,” said N.C. State Auditor Beth Wood. “Ensuring that North Carolina does not wait until is spent to then find out it wasn’t used appropriately is too late.”

In a letter of response submitted to Wood, DPS Secretary Eddie Buffaloe Jr. agreed that legislation benefits when outcome goals and measurable objections are articulated.

“Often, especially in natural disaster situations, specific needs are not clear to the General Assembly at the time they must at on a bill, so the outcome language may be vague,” the letter wrote in part. “In these situations, the Department must deliver funds to other State agencies and local government entities to the best ability to implement the appropriation.”

“In the absence of specifically articulated outcomes, DPS now utilizes a Scope of Work document in which recipients explain a plan to expend funds along with a projected budget, and these recipients must also provide quarterly progress reports on the scope of the budget. Nevertheless, the Department’s authority is limited withholding any funds o providing oversight on grants,” the letter continued.

Robeson County lawmakers speak out

It has been nearly four years since Hurricane Florence’s record rainfall raised the Lumber River’s flood stage to nearly 25 feet causing flooding throughout the City of Lumberton and its neighboring towns. Because of the damage, thousands were told to evacuate to shelters and hundreds of buildings and homes were damaged and destroyed causing millions of in damages.

Republican lawmakers are pointing the finger to Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration for the reported mishap.

“It is unconscionable that the Cooper administration continues to botch its hurricane recovery efforts,” Sen. Danny Britt wrote in a statement to The Robesonian. “Nearly four years after Hurricane Florence made landfall, Eastern North Carolina is still trying to rebuild, and the Cooper administration isn’t doing everything in its power to ensure our citizens get the help they need.”

Britt is currently co-chair of the Join Legislative Emergency Management Oversight Committee, a group tasked with monitoring funding and progress in efforts to recover from hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

“I will continue to hold Gov. Cooper accountable and fight for North Carolinians impacted by natural disasters like Hurricane Florence,” Britt stated. “We continue to have people who are living in hotels and in transient situations waiting on a broken system. The funding was made available by the state and federal government for years now but the system within the executive branch remains a bureaucratic bottleneck.”

Rep. Brenden Jones said he was “frustrated” after seeing the numbers released in the auditor’s report.

“After four long years, it is grossly apparent as to the absolute negligence of Gov. Cooper and his administration in dealing with this tragic situation,” Jones wrote in a statement. “Representative (John) Bell and I both witnessed the devastation caused by the catastrophe in 2018.

“Four years ago this May, we held a call for action in Eastern North Carolina advocating for the necessary help and support needed to rebuild from this natural disaster. I was proud to stand alongside Majority Leader Bell in 2018, and I am proud to continue spearheading our fight in 2022. We must ensure that, those who still have not received the help they were promised by our Governor, are given the answers and aid they deserve.”

Jones said the state must hold the administration accountable for the “appallingly tepid response from Governor Cooper. After four long years, it is simply unacceptable how the promised aid to Robeson County has been a complete and utter failure.”

Rep. Charles Graham, a Democrat, told The Robesonian that the audit’s findings were “very concerning.”

“We have certainly considered it (the audit report) authentic and reliable coming from the State auditor’s office,” Graham said. “My biggest concern is the lack of monitoring.”

Graham, who sits on the Appropriations, Justice and Public Safety Committee, said that he will be looking into the matter to figure out “how this happened.” He will start with the DPS administration.

““I want to hear from the staff,” Graham said. “Those are the folks we are designating in ensuring the tax payers dollars are being uses correctly.”

After hearing from the source, Graham said he will work with fellow legislatures to determine how to better establish a more “stronger, stringent way” of dispersing tax dollars during emergencies.

Recommendations from the audit

To gain an understanding of Hurricane Florence Recovery legislation and DPS processes for administering the funds, auditors reviewed relevant laws and regulations, DPS and North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency policies and procedures for monitoring recipients of Hurricane Florence Disaster Recovery Funds, and financial data for Hurricane Florence Disaster Recovery Fund disbursement. They also interviewed DPS and NCORR personnel.

The State Office of the Auditor released recommendations for DPS and the North Carolina General Assembly to better ensure that tax dollars are properly dispersed. The first being that the DPS should develop policies and procedures to ensure recipients “have objectives for what they would do with Hurricane Florence Disaster Recovery Funds and measure their progress towards meeting their objectives.”

The office also recommended that the North Caroline General Assemble consider including monitoring requirements in future legislation regarding the spending of Hurricane Florence Disaster Recovery Funds or other emergency relief funds.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-46-5865.