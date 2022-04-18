LUMBERTON — The community is invited to join faculty, staff and students at Robeson Community College on April 26 for an Outdoor Career Fair and Resource Event.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the main campus in Lumberton.

Admissions is free and will include resources needed to jump-start a career. Door prizes will be given for attendees who register at the event.

More than 45 employers are expected to be present, including:

· Air Production & Service, Inc.

· Cape Fear Valley Health

· Chick-fil-A Lumberton

· CORE

· DaVita Kidney Care

· FKC Laurinburg Dialysis

· Fresenius Kidney Care (Lumberton, Fayetteville, Cameron)

· Goshen Medical Center

· Graphic Packaging International

· Harger Lightning and Grounding

· Healthy Blue NC

· JC Penney Salon (Cross Creek Mall- Fayetteville)

· Little Angels Day Care, Inc.

· Lumbee Guaranty Bank – Banking

· Lumbee Tribe Vocational Rehabilitation

· Lumber River Council of Governments

· Mega Force Staffing

· Metcon, Inc.

· Mountaire Farms

· North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement

· Pembroke Rescue &EMS

· PSSI

· Public Schools of Robeson County

· PWC

· RadixBay

· Robeson County Career Center

· Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

· Scotland Health Care System

· Simmons One Hour Heating & Air

· Smithfield Hog Production

· Southeastern Community Action Partnership

· Southeastern Lifestyle Day Spa

· State Employees’ Credit Union

· Steven Charles

· Tabor Correctional Institution – NCDPS

· Telamon Corporation

· The Staffing Alliance

· Town of Pembroke

· TWO HAWK EMPLOYMENT SERVICES

· UNC Health Southeastern

· UNC-Pembroke

· Unilever

· Union Chapel Daycare

· Waffle House, Inc

· Watts Water Technologies

· Wesley Pines Retirement Community

· West Fraser Inc

For more information on the Career Fair and Resource Event, contact Samantha Oxendine or Kim Jacobs in RCC’s Counseling and Career Services Office at 910-272-3353, [email protected] or [email protected]