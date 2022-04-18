LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College will pull out all the stops and get the party started in style with a special fall and summer semester registration and Fun Day Event April 28 for new prospective students and its enrolled students.

The event, which will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. will feature inflatables, music, games, giveaways, food and more as the college celebrates the end of the Spring 2022 semester, the RCC Class of 2022 and get ready to kick off Summer and Fall 2022 registration.

During the event, new, current and former students will have an opportunity to receive assistance with the RCC application, file the FAFSA, register for classes, and have a chance to take a tour of campus on the top of every hour.

As with the Spring 2022 semester, students may be eligible to receive free tuition during the Summer and Fall 2022 semesters. Free college is available to students who enroll in at least 6 credit hours in a curriculum program and qualify for assistance. This funding is being made available through federal, state, and other resources to help students recover from the pandemic. Students who may not have qualified for financial assistance in the past, may be eligible to receive free class in Summer 2022 and Fall 2022 due to financial aid guidelines that have changed due to COVID.

RCC is committed to exhausting every possibility in trying to locate funding sources for each student. Financial aid staff will be available during the event to assist students in determining eligibility and to answer any questions about the process.

“What a great opportunity that is available to those in our community to receive free tuition,” said RCC President Melissa Singler. “There has never been a better time to learn a new trade, go into a new field, or take college transfer classes towards earning a bachelor’s degree.”

Now, more than ever, is the time to go back to school and earn a degree, she added.

“Be prepared for the next step in your life, make your summer count by registering in a program that you are passionate about,” Singler said. “We have so many great programs from accounting, early childhood education, HVAC basic law enforcement, industrial systems, welding, EMS, mechatronics, healthcare, cybersecurity, hospitality, culinary arts and more.”

“There truly is something for everyone at RCC,” Singler adds.

The college currently boasts a catalog of over 80 programs of study, from university transfer programs to public service, that lead to an associate’s degree, diploma or certificate.

Summer 2022 classes begin May 23 and Fall 2022 classes begin August 15. Students are urged to register early while funding for free tuition is available.

For more information on the Fall and Summer Registration and Fun Day event, please visit our website at robeson.edu.