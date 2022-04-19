LUMBERTON — The board of advisors of the Robeson County Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the local community.

Funds are available for nonprofit organizations serving Robeson County and will be awarded from the Robeson County Unrestricted Endowment, which supports broad charitable purposes; as well as the Frank M. & Betty Fukuda Memorial Fund, which supports Native American causes with a priority on education.

Grants typically range from $500 to $1,500.

Applications are now available. Visit nccommunityfoundation.org for information about applying. The deadline for applications is May 3 at noon.

Grants are not available for regranting purposes, capital campaigns, capital improvements, out-of-state travel or for individuals. Funds are awarded by the board of advisors of the Robeson County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation.

“These grants provide an opportunity for our nonprofits to grow their impact in our community,” said Tim Little, board president. “Their work makes Robeson County stronger and we’re honored to help support them.”

For further information, contact Anne Sorhagen, NCCF program officer, at [email protected] or 910-202-6727.