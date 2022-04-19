The following thefts were reported Saturday through Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Purcell Strickland, McMillan Road, Pembroke; Amanda Locklear, Turkey Branch Road, Fairmont; Karen Cochran, Fork Pine Road, Lumberton; Kenan Robeson, U.S. 501, Maxton; Elizabeth Truelove, Dixie Trail, Lumber Bridge; Elizabeth Locklear, Fernwood Circle, Lumberton; Don Locklear, Red Hill Road, Maxton; Alberto Perez-Aquilar, N.C. 72 West, Lumberton; Millard Maynor, Lovette Road, Lumberton; North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Leggett Road, Fairmont; Restricted Victim, Rennert Road, Shannon; Robeson County Public Works, Meadow Road, Lumberton; Sabrina Hammonds, Zelmas Lane, Maxton; and Restricted Victim, Dixie Trail, Lumber Bridge.

The following break-ins were reported Saturday through Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Timothy McMahon, Shaw Road, St. Pauls; Johnny Lowery, Sally’s Road, Pembroke; Eric Marino, Crenshaw Road, Shannon; and Melinda Locklear, Norment Road, Lumberton.

Leshondia Castro reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of a burglary that occurred on Norton Road in Lumberton.

Roderick McLaurin, of North Water Street in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone pointed a gun at him at his residence.

Allison Whitlock, of West 24th Street in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that a vehicle theft occurred at Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex, formerly known as Northeast Park, located at 502 Hornets Road in Lumberton.

Austin McDonald, of Grey Street in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that he was the victim of an armed robbery that occurred at his residence.

Miguel Burgos, of East Seventh Street in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that a vehicle theft occurred at his residence.

Jeffery Morgan Jr., of West Dew Road in Fairmont, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that a burglary occurred at Morgan’s Auto and Tires located at 2612 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton.