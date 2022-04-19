$40,000 reward for information in the cases of Jones, Bennett and Oxendine

LUMBERTON — “Please help us pursue justice for Kristin, Rhonda, and Megan.”

Those are the words shared on the Facebook pages of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and Lumberton Police Department Monday by Nancee Bennett, whose daughter, Christina Bennett (Kristin) was among three women found dead in 2017. The cases of Christina Bennett, Rhonda Jones and Megan Oxendine remain unsolved.

Monday marked the five-year anniversary of the deaths of Bennett’s 32-year-old daughter and 36-year-old Jones, whose bodies were found on April 18, 2017. A little more than a month later, on June 3, 28-year-old Oxendine was found dead.

“We are speaking in behalf of the victims. We are speaking for the lives that are lost. We are speaking to the public …,” she wrote.

“There are no socio-economic boundaries to tragedy. Everyone deserves a safe place to live, work, attend school, raise your families, and worship. You can remain seated by maintaining your silence, or stand up and make a difference,” Bennett added.

She also said people who are afraid can arrange to meet an officer in plain clothing at a location of their choice for their safety.

The Lumberton Police Department continues to receive leads and follow up on them, according to an LPD official.

A 40,000 reward is being offered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the LPD for information that leads to arrests in the cases. The $30,000 reward previously offered was increased by $10,000 by the FBI in April 2021.

“We continue to assist the Lumberton Police Department in the investigation and encourage the public to report anything they know to help determine what happened to these victims and to bring some level of closure to their families and the Lumberton community,” said Shelley Lynch, FBI Public Affairs specialist in a statement.

More than 400 interviews had been conducted in the cases with “hundreds of tips” and multiple leads, the FBI stated in an April 2021 press release.

The bodies of the women were located inside a four-block area between East Fifth to East Ninth streets in Lumberton.

Bennett was found in a residence at 505 Peachtree St., and Jones inside a trashcan outside a residence at 702 E. Fifth St. Oxendine, who was interviewed after the deaths of the two other women, was found outside a house at 608 E. Eighth St.

The women were each involved in drug activity, and no cause of death has been determined because of the decomposed state of the bodies when they were found.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Lumberton Police Department are investigating the cases.

“Kristin’s daughter always had the dream, her mother would come home and reunite as a family,” Bennett wrote. “…Someone destroyed the expectations of not only Kristin’s children, but the children of Rhonda and Megan. I understand there are those that are fearful, but think of the ‘fear/horror’ our daughters faced with the reality their life was coming to an end. How can anyone sit back and do nothing to help?”

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins also urges county residents to speak up.

“While our office was not the primary investigating law enforcement agency, we are mindful and are open to any leads that would assist the Lumberton Police Department and the FBI. No family should have to endure the pain the families are feeling while awaiting answers,” Wilkins said.

“Someone is withholding the truth and should come forward now. My thoughts and prayers continue for all involved,” he added.

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to contact Lumberton police Detective David Williford at 910-671-3845 or FBI Special Agent Glenn at 704-672-6100.

“No information is too small or trivial,” Bennett wrote.

