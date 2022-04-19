A report released on Thursday shows that North Carolina’s unemployment rate has significantly improved during the last.

Officials from the North Carolina Department of Commerce reported a seasonally adjusted jobless rate of 3.5%, decreasing 0.2 of a percentage point from February’s rate.

North Carolina’s unemployment rate decreased 1.7 percentage points from a year ago, when the pandemic still played a significant role in employment figures.

The national rate decreased 0.2 of a percentage point to 3.6 percent, according to Thursday’s report.

County level numbers are expected to be released on April 27, although Robeson County usually posts jobless rates 2-3 percentage points higher than the statewide average. With that in mind, the Robeson County March jobless rate should be about 5.5%, with all other variables remaining constant.

Thursday’s statewide report showed the number of people employed increased 25,123 over the month to 4,853,239 and increased 191,889 over the year. The number of people unemployed decreased 9,880 over the month to 177,303 and decreased 80,734 over the year.

Seasonally adjusted Total Nonfarm employment, as gathered through the Department of Commerce’s monthly establishment survey, increased 18,100 to 4,712,800 in March.

Major industries experiencing increases were Construction, 4,200; Education & Health Services, 4,000; Manufacturing, 3,200; Government, 2,200; Professional & Business Services, 2,000; Leisure & Hospitality Services, 1,100; Other Services, 1,100; Information, 1,000; and Financial Activities, 700.

Major industries experiencing decreases were Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 1,300; and Mining & Logging, 100.

Again, assuming past industry performances follow county level trends, Robeson County will likely show increases in Health Care/Social Assistance and Manufacturing sectors, which combined make up close to 40% of available jobs in the county.