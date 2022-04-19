Crowds of people seen in both churches following 2 years of COVID restrictions

East Lumberton Baptist Church welcomed many people into its “Sonrise Service” on Sunday held outdoors. The church’s pastor told The Robesonian the Easter service inside was “packed” as several people took their seats to attend the first conventional Easter celebration at the church since the arrival of COVID-19.

LUMBERTON — Two local pastors witnessed successful Easter celebrations at their churches following two years of services affected largely by COVID-19.

Hector Miray, the pastor of Vertical Church’s Lumberton location, said Sunday’s worship service “felt like a celebration of Easter and of hope for the future.”

Miray said he enjoyed participating in the service with “a room full of people” and added that church services were filled with attendees.

“We were able to have multiple services, Easter egg hunts for kids, message take home gifts from the sermon series, photobooths for pictures, and even a confetti Canon in the welcome,” Miray said in a statement.

But, because of COVID-19 restrictions, the church like many others had to celebrate the holiday in unconventional ways in 2020 and 2021.

In 2021, Vertical Church, at its locations in Lumberton, Elizabethtown and Pembroke held services with social distancing, mask recommendations and sanitation measures in place. The year before that, the Lumberton location livestreamed its 11:15 a.m. Easter service.

“We had our best crowd yet,” said Michael Bowen, pastor of East Lumberton Baptist Church, referring to Sunday’s worship service. “The church was packed from the floor to the balcony.”

Last year, East Lumberton Baptist Church held two Easter services in the church parking lot to accommodate a crowd, and had its Easter cantata inside the church at 6 p.m., with a baptism service.

The 2020 Easter worship service was held drive-in style following a virtual sunrise service. Church members were encouraged to go outside their homes to watch the sun rise and participate in the virtual service that year.

“We had over 100 at our SON-rise service and even had a huge crowd for our Sunday night choir cantata. Our church attendance is back to what it used to be prior to Covid,” he told The Robesonian in a statement, referring to the celebration on Sunday.

“Only a handful of people never returned but God has sent us a ton of new people in their place,” Bowen said.

Bowen said the church members do not plan on holding services outside anymore.

“We like our people to be together inside,” Bowen said. “We normally have two services on Sunday morning so just having everyone together in one service was refreshing so we could all worship together.”

