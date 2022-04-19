Home News News April 19, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Slugfest action continues Find Thumbs Up Thumbs Down inside today Mother seeks answers on missing girl Slugfest action continues Find Thumbs Up Thumbs Down inside today Mother seeks answers on missing girl RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Here’s what to know ahead of the May 17 primary RCC Names Freeman vice president of Continuing Education OUR HISTORY: The University of North Carolina at Pembroke View Comments Weather Lumberton clear sky enter location 68.5 ° F 71.5 ° 63.9 ° 81 % 2.1mph 1 % Sun 82 ° Mon 83 ° Tue 85 ° Wed 69 ° Thu 60 ° Editor's Picks State Attorney General Josh Stein visits Robeson County Lumbee Tribe honors Asser for research, designs for Maxton Pond restoration Lowry named executive director of Hope Alive 3 detention center officers charged in identity theft case Tech company seeks partnership with Town of Maxton Load more