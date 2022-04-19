Commissioners OK $15 million grant application for Fairmont Collection System Rehabilitation

Fairmont Mayor Charles Kemp, left, shakes hands Tuesday with Landon Boeshore, the mayor’s volunteer assistant for youth activities.

FAIRMONT — Commissioners voted to name the town’s finance director interim town manager after a closed-door session Tuesday.

Commissioners voted to name Town Clerk and Finance Director Jenny Larson interim town manager Tuesday. She is to be compensated for the job of outgoing Town Manager Hank Raper including transportation expenses. Larson, who has worked as the town’s clerk since August 1998, will serve in the interim role until a new town manager is chosen through a process with the Lumber River Council of Governments.

Larson told The Robesonian she is “glad to help the town out” in its “time of need.”

Raper’s first day on the job was March 29, 2021. He was offered a one-year contract that carried a base salary of $63,000 per year.

Raper notified town commissioners of his intention to resign on April 6.

He previously told The Robesonian he continues to share a good working relationship with commissioners, but he was offered a “career opportunity that was too good to turn down.”

His last day as Fairmont’s town manager will be May 6. He will then begin his job as town manager for Siler City.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed every single day,” he said of his work with the town.

Raper said the town has gained a lot of momentum and is moving in a positive direction.

“I hate that I’m leaving at this juncture,” he said.

Mayor Charles Kemp presented Raper with a plaque of appreciation Tuesday and shared parting words.

“I personally am very sad to see him go,” Kemp said.

But, the mayor said Raper will make the next town “a better place” as he has in Fairmont.

Some commissioners also shared well wishes for Raper.

Water, sewer and sanitation increases

Commissioners here voted Tuesday in support of water, sanitation, and sewer rate increases and a pay study for town employees.

Commissioner Heather Seibles was not present at the meeting to cast a vote.

The water and sewer rates, which will see a 25% increase starting in July, were not officially adopted Tuesday, according to Raper.

Commissioners voted in support of the increases and pay study which calls for raises for town employees but the board will revisit the matters in June for a formal vote, according to Larson.

The rate increases, which are to be discussed and finalized at a later date, are necessary to sustain services, address underlying issues in the water/sewer systems and make capital infrastructure improvements, Raper said.

“It’s just the way life is, everything is going up, everything,” Commissioner Terry Evans said.

Raising the rates will help the town become more competitive with other municipalities as it applies for grants, he said.

Evans and Commissioner Melvin Ellison also spoke of the benefits of employee raises.

“They can go to any other town and make higher pay, but they chose to stay here. I’d like to show them how much they are appreciated,” Evans said.

Ellison said the town’s employees are its “backbone.”

Grant

Also approved Tuesday were two resolutions allowing LKC Engineering to move forward with applying for a $15 million grant funding from American Rescue Plan money distributed through the North Carolina Department of Environmental Equality.

“The Town of Fairmont has need for and intends to construct or conduct a study on a wastewater collection system construction project described as ‘Fairmont Collection System Rehabilitation’, which includes the replacement of approximately 30,350 linear feet of 8 through 12 inch gravity sewer with associated manholes, and the restoration of the existing 12-inch force main running from the existing Brown Street Pump Station to the Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant,” according to the resolution.

Other matters

Commissioners also approved setting a public hearing date on May 17 for a voluntary annexation request for Grandma’s Snack Shack.

The request is one step in the annexation process, which the owner hopes will lead to the business’ receipt of a beer permit, according to Town Manager Hank Raper.

Commissioners also approved Juneteenth as a paid holiday for employees, which was a previous request made by Commissioner Heather Seibles. The holiday on June 19 commemorates the end of slavery in America.

Also during the meeting, Kemp introduced members of the Fairmont Youth Council, and the Mayor’s Volunteer Assistant for Youth Activities Landon Boeshore.

Kemp also proclaimed April 11-30 as the “Keep Fairmont Clean and Green” period, in which residents are encouraged to participate in community cleanup events.

No action was taken concerning industry after commissioners emerged from a closed-door session and voted to name Larson as interim town manager.

Commissioners also heard from Lorenzo Currie who proposed to organize a South Carolina and North Carolina Road March event in September to bring together vendors, and community and military members. The event includes a walk to the SC/NC line.

A citizen’s issue forum will be held at 6 p.m. April 26 in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center.

The next board meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on May 17 in the Heritage Center.

