LUMBERTON — A toddler lost his life Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The NCSHP was dispatched Tuesday about 4:17 p.m. to the scene on the 3000 block of Shaw Road near Parkton, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis, of the State Highway Patrol.

The 1-year-old child passed away after being struck by a vehicle operated by 31-year-old Myoshia Graham, which was backing up, Lewis said. No charges have been filed in the case.

Graham transported the child to a local fire department before he was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased, Lewis said.