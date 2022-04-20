LUMBERTON — Law enforcement officers issued more than 12,000 speeding citations this past week during the statewide “Speed a Little, Lose a Lot” Campaign.

“In total, there were 12,271 speeding citations issued statewide, including 228 in Robeson County,” according to Julia Casadonte, Communications manager at the North Carolina Department of Transportation Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

The number of citations issued increased by 1,963 when compared to the 2021 campaign.

The campaign that took place April 11-17 sought to crack down on speeding motorists in an effort to prevent traffic fatalities.

Speed-related fatalities have increased by 17% in the past five years, according to the NCDOT. Last year, 424 people died in speed-related crashes across the state.

“While we hate to use a ticket or an arrest as a method to try and stop or at least try and slow down the motoring public, it is definitely necessary as some of the speeds in our county has shown,” said Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “The enforcement effort is not for financial gain for anyone. It’s to save a life.”

Mecklenburg, Guilford, Wake, Robeson and Cumberland were the top five counties in the state from 2017 to 2021 in which speed-related crash fatalities occurred, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Transportation Mobility and Safety Division report. The counties accounted for 27% of the fatalities in the state.

In Robeson County, 22 people lost their lives in speed-related crashes in 2021, which accounted for 12 more lives lost than in 2020, according to the data.

This past week, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol charged 26 people with DWI, issued 163 speeding citations and 188 restraint violations in Robeson County, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis, of the NCSHP.

In the 2021 “Speed a Little, Lose a Lot” Campaign, the Highway Patrol conducted 22 checkpoints and patrols and issued 455 total traffic violations including 137 speeding violations.

“Ultimately our goal is to prevent and reduce collisions, primarily collisions involving fatalities,” he said.

The NCSHP was not dispatched to any roadway fatalities in the county during that period.

“In that regard, we would consider it a success,” Lewis said.