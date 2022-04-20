LUMBERTON — Three Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center Officers were arrested Wednesday in connection with their alleged involvement in an identity theft crime, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Jackie Hunt, 40, of Fairmont; Warren Phillips, 50, of Lumberton; and Tina Jones, 51, of Pembroke; were arrested and charged with felony conspiracy to identity theft, aiding and abetting and obstruction of justice, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The charges are in connection to the arrest of 42-year-old James E. Hunt Jr., of Rowland, on March 25.

Jackie Hunt, Phillips and Jones were arrested Wednesday and released after satisfying the conditions of their $500,000 unsecured bonds, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

James Hunt remains in jail after a Saturday arrest for charges of identity theft and resist delay and obstruct for providing false information to law enforcement officers in connection with his arrest in March, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $95,000 secured bond.

Investigators determined James Hunt’s identity on March 28 and obtained warrants for his arrest for the charges.

Robeson County Multi-Jurisdictional Gun and Drug Task Force officers previously arrested Hunt on March 25 for possession of Schedule II controlled substance, driving while license revoked and carrying a concealed weapon after a traffic stop, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“At the time of James Hunt Jr.’s arrest, he fraudulently provided the demographics of his brother, Jackie Hunt. James Hunt Jr. was then processed into the Robeson County Detention Center by Jackie Hunt, Phillips and Jones and bonded out under the false name despite the officers knowing James Hunt Jr.’s true identity,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Wilkins said he will not accept such behavior from Sheriff’s Office employees.

“Every employee of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center is expected to abide by the laws of the state,” the sheriff said in a statement.

“These officers are held to a higher standard and took an Oath of Office to uphold the rules, regulations and laws of this state. It’s a proven fact that I will not tolerate foolishness and with the investigative work of Detectives and our Professional Standards Division Investigators, we were able to bring this to a quick conclusion,” Wilkins added.