RALEIGH — Two-thirds of likely N.C. general election voters said they believe the economy is getting worse, according to the latest Civitas Poll, released by a conservative think tank.

More than half of those polled said they believe President Joe Biden has contributed to economic decline, according to a media statement released Thursday by the The John Locke Foundation, a conservative think tank based in North Carolina.

The April 14-18 survey of 600 likely general election voters found 66% answering that the economy is getting worse. Just 20% said they believe the economy is getting better. Some 54% said they believe the Biden administration has worsened the economy, while 31% credit the president with improving the economy.

Biden’s job approval stands at 36%, with 56% of likely voters registering disapproval. Both numbers are down slightly from January, when 38% approved of the president’s job performance and 57% disapproved.

On the top foreign policy issue of the day, 45% of likely general election voters said they disapprove of Biden’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, 40% said they approve of the president’s response.

Inflation topped the list of most important public policy issues for likely voters. From a list of 10 choices, 18% named inflation. Election integrity (14%), jobs and the economy (13%), taxes and government spending (10%), and health care (10%) rounded out the top five issues.

While Biden continues to see a decline in poll numbers, fellow Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper saw improvement in the latest Civitas Poll. Cooper registered 46% job approval, compared to 42% disapproval. That compares to 44% approval and 47% disapproval in January. This month marked the first time since June 2021 that Cooper has registered higher approval than disapproval.

Nonetheless, just 39% of likely general election voters support the governor’s executive order pushing for more zero-emission vehicles (ZEV). A plurality of 44% oppose the order. Just 3% of those surveyed own a ZEV today, and just 13% say they plan to buy one the next time they make a purchase.

Rising gas prices have prompted 56% of likely voters to cut back on driving, while 41% say higher prices have not affected their driving habits.

Republicans continue to make gains on the generic congressional and legislative election ballots. Without information about specific candidates, 52% say they prefer a Republican candidate for Congress, compared to 40% who prefer a Democrat. The GOP number is up three percentage points from November.

Meanwhile, 51% say they prefer a GOP candidate for the N.C. legislature, with 41% supporting a Democrat. The Republican number is also three percentage points higher since November.

In other election-related questions, 68% of likely voters support a voter ID requirement for in-person voting. Just 48% say they believe 2022 elections will be “free and fair.” Some 37% expect elections not to be free and fair, while 15% say they are unsure.

Two-thirds (66%) of voters support a state constitutional provision banning felons from voting until they have completed all requirements set by law. A majority (54%) oppose a recent court ruling that would allow felons to vote if they have left prison but not completed their full sentences.

Nearly two out of three voters (65%) believe the United States is on the wrong track, compared to 27% who think the country is moving in the right direction. That marks improvement from January, when 69% answered “wrong track” and 23% said “right direction.”

Methodology: This probabilistic survey was conducted April 14–16 and 18, 2022, with 600 likely general election voters. It has a margin of error of ±3.95%. Known registered voters were interviewed via live phones and SMS. This survey was weighted to a likely general election voter universe.