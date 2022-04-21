PEMBROKE — CSX Transportation has scheduled a series of railroad closures throughout Robeson County for the replacement of new railroad ties.

The project will begin in Marion County, South Carolina, and stretch north into Robeson and Cumberland counties, before ending in Wilson County.

Railroads are expected to be close for up to two to five days. Dates are subject to change in the event of inclement weather and/or unforeseen conditions.

Rowland

A railroad crossing on Brayboy Road is scheduled to close on May 2.

Rex

Railroad Crossings on Mount Tabor and Lewis McNeill roads are scheduled to close on May 9.

The railroad crossings on Crenshaw, Rennert, Morgan J, and Nantucket roads will close as well on May 10.

Red Springs

The Buies Mill and Buie Philadelphus road railroads in Red Springs will close on May 9.

Pembroke

On May 2, the railroad crossing at the McRae and Union School roads will close.

The crossing on Deep Branch Road will close on May 3.

A railroad crossing on N.C. 711/Third Street is scheduled to close on May 4. The railroad will close on Saint Anna and Corinth Roads as well on May 4.

On May 5, CSX will close a railroad on N.C. 72.