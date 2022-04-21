LUMBERTON — Members of the public are invited to attend the Robeson County Comprehensive Plan Public Engagement Workshop Tuesday in the Robeson County Planning Board Conference Room.

The workshop, which will be held at 6 p.m., is to take place in the Planning Board Conference Room located at 701 N. Elm St. in Lumberton. During the workshop meeting, Robeson County residents are encouraged to give feedback as county leaders craft a plan for future development.

“The intent of this project is to draft a plan that will establish a solid foundation for the ongoing planning program and to serve as the primary policy guide for short and long-range planning, zoning, and development related decision-making within the Robeson County planning area,” according to a Robeson County Comprehensive Plan flyer.

County residents also are encouraged to fill out a survey related to the plan.

For more information, visit https://planrobesoncounty.com or call Robeson County Administration at 910-671-3022.