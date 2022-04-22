LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Elections has scheduled its regular absentee board meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the office of the Board of Elections located at 800 N. Walnut St. in Lumberton. The Board will also test 10% of voting tabulators during this same meeting.

The precinct tabulators for Britts, North Pembroke, Gaddys, and Wisharts will be tested during the meeting.

For more information, contact the RCBOE office at 910-671-3080, during its business hours from 8:15-5:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.