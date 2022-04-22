SPOTLIGHT: The inscription on Marker Number I-30 reads, “Established 1887 as the State Normal School for Indians. Since 1972 a campus of The University of North Carolina.”

The History: “The institution long known as Pembroke State University had its beginnings as Croatan Normal School, established by the General Assembly on March 7, 1887,” according to an essay published by the North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources.

“Hamilton McMillan (1837-1916) who represented Robeson County in the North Carolina House introduced the legislation ‘for the purpose of establishing and maintaining a school of high grade for teachers of the Croatan race in North Carolina,’ the law states.

“The school moved to its present location in 1909. Once primarily an all-Indian school, associated with the Lumbee tribe, the university today serves a multi-racial student body.

“Pembroke State University officially became part of the University of North Carolina on July 1, 1972, as a result of consolidation leading to the creation of a 16-campus system,” the NCDCR essay stated. “The name change to University of North Carolina at Pembroke became official on July 1, 1996.

“In 1972 [there was] a campaign to save “Old Main,” the white-pillared centerpiece of the campus,” states the The building, a symbol of Indian education and social progress, was restored in 1979. An arrowhead monument erected by J. Hampton Rich of Mocksville stands in front of the building, which remains a campus icon.”

This Week in Robeson County History

100 Years Ago: A story in the April 24, 1922 edition of the Robesonian reads as follows: Debate on Town Political Issues. Views of Candidates for Mayor Presented in Joint Debate — Candidates E.M. Johns Denounces as Lie Charge The He Trying to Ride Into Offic on Any Men’s Coattail.

50 Years Ago: The April 23, 1975 Robesonian included a story that reads, “Elections Board Devises Procedures for Complaints. The Robeson County Board of Elections on Friday established a complaint procedure designed to relieve its office staff of harassment from outside accusations and citizen complaints.

25 Years Ago: The April 23, 1997 Robesonian included the following headline and story: “Hearing draws protests. More than 400 people crowded into the South Robeson High School cafeteria Tuesday night to voice their concerns on proposals for school construction needs. Recommendations for the South Robeson Raimont area include closing Rowland Middle and Gree Grove schools, converting South Robeson High to a middle school; construction of a new high school to ease crowding at Purnell Swett and Lumberton high schools; and the adoption of [creating] uniform grade levels at all schools.

5 Years Ago: The April 23, 2017 Robesonian reported the following: Cantey: ‘Our citizens have to come first’ The city councilman who represents an area where two decomposing bodies were found last week says the grisly discoveries are emblematic of pervasive problems in the community, and he wants the city to take aggressive action.

1 Year Ago: The April 24 edition of the Robesonian included the following headline and story: Federal recognition effort starts again. The Lumbee Recognition Act is back before the U.S. House of Representatives. The legislation that would give full federal recognition, and the benefits that come with the designation, to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina was reintroduced Thursday by a bipartisan group [of] House members from North Carolina. The group was comprised of Reps. Dan Bishop, Republican; G.K.Butterfield, Democrat; Richard Hudson, Republican; and David Price, a Democrat.

The Our History column is compiled by Robesonian Executive Editor David Kennard. Contact him [email protected]