ST. PAULS — Police here are searching for the third suspect in a Friday armed robbery of a local convenience store.

St. Pauls residents Antrell Rodrequez Hale, 35, and Candy Lynn Hunt, 45, were arrested in connection with the armed robbery of Happy Mart #3 convenience store at 902 W. Broad St. in St. Pauls, according to the St. Pauls Police Department. No one was injured during the armed robbery.

Hale was arrested Monday and charged with kidnapping, according to information from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Hale was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $135,000 bond.

Hunt was arrested Saturday and charged with kidnapping, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Hunt was jailed under a $400,000 bond.

The search continues for Ursula Anne Ransom, 32, of St. Pauls, according to police.

Police were dispatched about 10:54 p.m. Friday to an armed robbery at the store.

“When officers arrived, they found multiple victims all of which were pumping gas at the time of the robbery,” according to the police department.

Officers were told that three people including two American Indian females and one African American male “exited a burgundy Toyota Corolla and demanded money after pointing a rifle at them,” according to the police department. The suspects then drove away.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery or location of Ursula Ransom can contact the St. Pauls Police Departments Detective Division at 910-865-5155 or Crime Stoppers at 910-865-8477.

Reach